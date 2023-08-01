Government of Canada awards contract for the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability project

Supplied Photo



In support of Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Government of Canada is committed to providing members of the Canadian Armed Forces with the modern equipment they need to deliver on a wide range of operations, at the best value for Canadians.

On July 25th, on behalf of the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a contract to Airbus Defence and Space S.A. to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-150 Polaris fleet.

Following an open, fair and transparent procurement process, it was determined that Airbus Defence and Space S.A. was the only qualified supplier that met the project requirements.

The contract with Airbus, valued at approximately $3.6 billion (excluding taxes), is for a fleet of nine aircraft. It includes the acquisition of four new Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft along with the conversion of five used A330-200 aircraft. These used aircraft were procured through separate procurement processes with significant cost savings and provide best value for Canadians.

The existing CC-150 Polaris fleet has been operating for over thirty years and is nearing the end of its service life. The new fleet is anticipated to operate into the 2050s.

As a multi-role aircraft, the CC-330 will provide the RCAF with increased flexibility to fulfill a variety of missions with the same aircraft. The primary role of the fleet will be air-to-air refuelling, while simultaneously being equipped to airlift large numbers of Canadian Armed Forces personnel and their equipment in support of operations and training activities within Canada, and around the world. With some reconfiguration, this multi-role aircraft can be equipped to perform specialized aeromedical evacuation missions. Additionally, the CC-330 aircraft will increase the RCAF’s ability to respond to unexpected operational requirements such as domestic or international emergencies or humanitarian relief missions. One of the used aircraft will be configured to provide secure transport of high-ranking government officials.

Once delivered, these aircraft will be designated as the CC-330 Husky and will improve the Royal Canadian Air Force’s flexibility, responsiveness, interoperability with allies and partners, communications security and self-protection. They will also allow Canada to meet future challenges and ongoing commitments to collective defence with our allies through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and to the defence of North America through North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operations.

The additional air-to-air refuelling initiative is an integral part of Canada’s investments in NORAD modernization that will allow the RCAF to enhance Canadian sovereignty operations, including in the Arctic.

The aircraft will be able to refuel not only current and future Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) fighter aircraft including the F-35, but also fighter aircraft used by the US as part of NORAD and by NATO partners.

The acquisition of this capability represents a significant opportunity for Canada’s aerospace and defence industry. Through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, Airbus will expand their presence in Canada, contribute to the growth of Canadian supply chains and create highly skilled jobs.