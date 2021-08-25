Have your say about inclusive healthcare in the CAF

The purpose of this study is to gain perspectives of patients, providers and employers in the Canadian Armed Forces to build healthcare that is more inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible for all.

Are you a current or previously serving member, provider or employer within the Canadian Armed Forces? We are looking for volunteers to participate in the following research study:

In-Service to All: Co-Designing an Inclusive Person-Partnered Model of Care in the Canadian Forces Health Services

How to participate:

Volunteers will be asked to complete a 15-minute online questionnaire around:

participant attitudes around partnerships in CAF healthcare amongst patients, providers and employers;

the experiences of underrepresented groups within the CAF; and

perceived barriers to CAF healthcare.

Volunteers can express an interest in being contacted about additional study opportunities – including a collaborative workshop to co-design the future of CAF healthcare.

To participate, you must be:

Over 18 years old,

Comfortable reading, writing, and speaking English, and

○ A current or previously serving CAF member;

○ A current or previously serving healthcare provider within the Canadian Forces Health Services; and/or

○ A Canadian Armed Forces employer representing organizations and people who employ or manage people in the CAF.

Participation in this study is strictly voluntary. To participate or learn more, please visit https://forms.office.com/r/4Lj1Np6Xf8 or scan the QR code at the bottom of this email

Organizers

This research is being completed by graduate students as partial completion of the Master of Design in Strategic Foresight & Innovation at OCAD University. The results will contribute to a major research project (MRP).

If you have questions about this research study, please email Julia Kowal at Julia.Kowal@student.ocadu.ca or Trisha MacLeod at Trisha.MacLeod@student.ocadu.ca

This study has been reviewed and received ethics clearance through the Research Ethics Board at OCAD University [REB approval #: 2021-50].

Le but de cette étude est d’obtenir les points de vue des patients, des fournisseurs et des employeurs des FAC afin de créer des soins de santé plus inclusifs, diversifiés, équitables et accessibles pour tous. Le titre de cette recherche est « Au service de tous : co-conception d’un modèle de soins inclusif en partenariat avec les SSFC » traduction libre.

Comment participer :

Les volontaires seront invités à remplir un questionnaire en ligne de 15 minutes autour de :

– Les attitudes des participants concernant les partenariats dans les SSFC parmi les patients, les prestataires et les employeurs;

– Les expériences des groupes sous-représentés au sein des FAC; et

– Obstacles perçus aux soins de santé des FAC.

Les volontaires peuvent exprimer leur intérêt à être contactés au sujet d’opportunités d’études supplémentaires – y compris un atelier collaboratif pour co-concevoir l’avenir des soins de santé des FAC.

Pour participer, vous devez être :

– Plus de 18 ans;

– Aisance à lire, écrire et parler en anglais, et

o Être un membre des FAC actuel ou ayant déjà servi; ou

o Être un fournisseur de soins de santé actuel ou déjà en service au sein des SSFC et/ou;

o Être un employeur des FAC représentant des organisations et des personnes qui emploient ou gèrent des personnes dans les FAC

La participation à cette étude est strictement volontaire. Pour participer ou en savoir plus veuillez visiter : https://forms.office.com/r/4Lj1Np6Xf8 ou scannez le code QR au bas de ce courriel.

Cette recherche est complétée par des étudiants diplômés dans le cadre de l’achèvement partiel du Master of Design in Strategic Foresight & Innovation à l’Université OCAD.

Si vous avez des questions sur cette étude de recherche, veuillez envoyer un courriel à Julia.Kowal@student.ocadu.ca ou à Trisha.MacLeod@student.ocadu.ca