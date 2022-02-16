Health Services Patient Care Feedback Tool goes live

A new tool that allows Canadian Forces Health Services (CFHS) to hear directly from patients is now online.

The Patient Care Feedback Tool (PCFT) allows members to give feed back anonymously. It can be used on any device connected to the internet and does not require a DWAN connection.

“Quality improvement in health care has shifted in recent years and has become a continuous evolving journey within Canadian Forces Health Services. We strive to keep moving towards excellence in quality care for our Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members. An important part of this journey is understanding how our patients experience health care received from CFHS, including what we are doing well and where we should focus our improvement efforts,” says Major-General Marc Bilodeau Surgeon General, Canadian Armed Forces.

The tool was officially launched on February 14th and can be accessed via the QR code on the infographic or following the official weblink.