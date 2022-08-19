Hearts for Healthcare launches Mega Bounce Run campaign

Hearts for Healthcare in Cold Lake has launched their Mega Bounce Run campaign – Stock Photo

On your mark, get set, go!

Hearts for Healthcare in Cold Lake has launched their Mega Bounce Run campaign. The event will cover a total of 3 weeks and will raise money for the non-profit, which was started in the community in 2009 as a way to enrich and enhance healthcare services in the Cold Lake area.

Kari Leiper is a Coordinator for the group, and says the funds raised from this years’ event will be earmarked for some specific needs.

“This year, [Hearts for Healthcare] is focused on supporting our Community Health Services programs in both Home Care and Public Health. They have some interesting programs that are offered to the public, like home care, where the goal is to treat patients in their homes comfortably for as long as possible.”

“It will also support the Early Beginnings program, so new babies and their parents have a nurse visit their home and set them up for success. Our goal is to help with equipment that will help healthcare workers do the best job that they can.”

Starting August 19th, the public can support the campaign in one of three ways. Option one sees participants taking on some Community Checkpoint Challenges on a pair of routes around the city, while looking for the special Mystery Supersize Checkpoint Challenge on social media. Option two allows participants to choose where they complete the events on their own schedule, while option three would be a simple donation to the cause without participating.

“The pair of routes are about 5 kilometres in length,” explains Leiper. “We’ll wrap everything up with the Mega Bounce Run on September 10th. It will be at the Energy Centre. For someone who hasn’t experienced it, it incorporates 9 inflatables which act as obstacles which adds some fun to the challenge. We’ll have local business such as Booster Juice on hand as well as a variety of other fun.”

Registration is $45 and includes a community-sourced race kit along with a custom medal from Marigold Lane Creative. Racers can choose how to participate, including by running, walking, biking or even kayaking.

“We have a new design this year on the medals. Every year we try to do something fun on the design of them and I know they’re becoming quite collectible,” adds Leiper.

Interested participants can find out more and register by heading to the official Race Roster webpage for the event.

Hearts for Healthcare says they’re hoping to fundraise about $20,000 through the event.