December 29, 2023
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
In the Headlines: Courier News’ Memorable Moments from the Past YearThe 2023 CAF Imagery Contest Winners!Minister Blair announces the new Principal of the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, OntarioPadre’s Ponderings: December 25thNORAD Tracks Santa Returns: Follow the Festive Journey!

In the Headlines: Courier News’ Memorable Moments from the Past Year

by | Dec 29, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

Stock Image

2023 proved to be another exciting and challenging year at CFB Cold Lake, and the Courier News was there to cover the stories that matter to the serving members at 4 Wing. Here is a look back at some of the highlights!

January

The new year was off and running, as the Federal Government officially announced that the F-35 would be acquired by the Royal Canadian Air Force. Meanwhile, It was new year, new office for the Courier News staff, as they made the way into the Officer’s Mess.

Canada finalizes agreement to purchase new fighter jets for Royal Canadian Air Force

The Courier News finds new home inside the Officers’ Mess

February

CFB Cold Lake played host to a pair of CAF Sports tournaments, featuring both Volleyball and Oldtimers Hockey.

Esquimalt takes win at Old Timers tournament

Esquimalt takes gold at Canada West Regional Volleyball Championship

March

Some 4 Wing members made their way to Louisiana for Exercise COUGAR SOUTH. The Canadian Armed Forces celebrated St. Patrick’s Day and The Courier News took a look at units that have a connection to Ireland.

RCAF fighter squadrons take part in Exercise Cougar South in New Orleans

CAF units with Irish connections

April

A military child’s perspective on moving as posting season approaches was explored by the Courier News. The news also broke that a name familiar at CFB Cold Lake would be headed to the Moon.

A posting story

Former 409 TFS pilot headed to the Moon

May

A new display at Cold Lake Museums highlights the Courier News’ history. A new way to celebrate the upcoming RCAF Centennial through Esports was also announced.

New display showcases The Courier News history at Cold Lake Museums

Battlefy celebrates the Royal Canadian Air Force with launch of RCAF Game Force Esports Tournaments

June

Students at Art Smith Aviation Academy celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day. The Courier News reported on training taking place at CFB Cold Lake, featuring CAF members and squadrons from eastern Canada.

Watch: National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration held at Art Smith Aviation Academy

The 438 THS contributes to training the elite of tactical aviation in Canada

July

In his hometown, a memorial was taking shape for a pilot killed at CFB Cold Lake. July also saw a picture develop perfectly in honour of Multicultural Day, thanks to the Defense Visible Minority Advisory Group (DVMAG)

Memorial for fallen 4 Wing pilot shaping up in Saskatchewan

4 Wing DVMAG hosts Multicultural Day picture

August

The sun was shining at CFB Cold Lake, and so were a variety of groups representing the base, through both sports and on a national stage in Calgary.

4 Wing shines at CAF Golf Canada West Regional Championships

4 Wing Cold Lake shines at Calgary Stampede

September

As summer started to make the turn to fall, the Courier News learned who was taking leadership roles at a variety of units, and CFB Cold Lake saw a visit from the Canadian Rangers.

Leadership handover season concludes at 4 Wing Cold Lake

Canadian Rangers take part in training at 4 Wing

October

Highlighting 4 Wing’s connection with Germany, CFB Cold Lake played host once again to a traditional Volksmarch and Oktoberfest celebration. Another fall CAF Sports Day was well received by participants.

Oktoberfest a success at 4 Wing

Volksmarch returns as part of Oktoberfest celebrations at 4 Wing

Fall CAF Sports Day a success, say organizers

November 

CFB Cold Lake and the City of Cold Lake came together to remember on November 11th. Meanwhile, members headed to Cold Lake City Council to begin preparations for celebrating 100 years of the RCAF.

Watch: 2023 Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Cold Lake Energy Centre

4 Wing Unveils Local Celebration Plan for RCAF’s 100th during City Council

December

There’s no place like CFB Cold Lake for the holidays. Offices took part in the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge to help spread cheer, and 4 Wing members assisted NORAD with making sure Santa could make his deliveries on December 25th

2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Winner!

2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Finalists

NORAD Tracks Santa Returns: Follow the Festive Journey!

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied