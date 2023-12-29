In the Headlines: Courier News’ Memorable Moments from the Past Year

Stock Image

2023 proved to be another exciting and challenging year at CFB Cold Lake, and the Courier News was there to cover the stories that matter to the serving members at 4 Wing. Here is a look back at some of the highlights!

January

The new year was off and running, as the Federal Government officially announced that the F-35 would be acquired by the Royal Canadian Air Force. Meanwhile, It was new year, new office for the Courier News staff, as they made the way into the Officer’s Mess.

February

CFB Cold Lake played host to a pair of CAF Sports tournaments, featuring both Volleyball and Oldtimers Hockey.

March

Some 4 Wing members made their way to Louisiana for Exercise COUGAR SOUTH. The Canadian Armed Forces celebrated St. Patrick’s Day and The Courier News took a look at units that have a connection to Ireland.

April

A military child’s perspective on moving as posting season approaches was explored by the Courier News. The news also broke that a name familiar at CFB Cold Lake would be headed to the Moon.

May

A new display at Cold Lake Museums highlights the Courier News’ history. A new way to celebrate the upcoming RCAF Centennial through Esports was also announced.

June

Students at Art Smith Aviation Academy celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day. The Courier News reported on training taking place at CFB Cold Lake, featuring CAF members and squadrons from eastern Canada.

July

In his hometown, a memorial was taking shape for a pilot killed at CFB Cold Lake. July also saw a picture develop perfectly in honour of Multicultural Day, thanks to the Defense Visible Minority Advisory Group (DVMAG)

August

The sun was shining at CFB Cold Lake, and so were a variety of groups representing the base, through both sports and on a national stage in Calgary.

September

As summer started to make the turn to fall, the Courier News learned who was taking leadership roles at a variety of units, and CFB Cold Lake saw a visit from the Canadian Rangers.

October

Highlighting 4 Wing’s connection with Germany, CFB Cold Lake played host once again to a traditional Volksmarch and Oktoberfest celebration. Another fall CAF Sports Day was well received by participants.

November

CFB Cold Lake and the City of Cold Lake came together to remember on November 11th. Meanwhile, members headed to Cold Lake City Council to begin preparations for celebrating 100 years of the RCAF.

December

There’s no place like CFB Cold Lake for the holidays. Offices took part in the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge to help spread cheer, and 4 Wing members assisted NORAD with making sure Santa could make his deliveries on December 25th