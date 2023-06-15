June is Recreation and Parks Month

File Photo

Pour la version française de cet article, cliquez ici

June is Recreation Month, and this month highlights the benefits that recreation and parks bring to our communities. Recreation benefits our physical, mental, and social well-being. By celebrating JRM, we draw attention to the many perks of recreation and parks for individuals and communities! The month of June is the perfect opportunity to get active, celebrate the amazing opportunities to enjoy recreation and explore all of the programs and events that PSP Recreation has to offer.

This month, we will be celebrating JRM with our Kick Off to Summer event! On June 23rd from 2:00-8:00pm, PSP Recreation will be hosting this summer celebration in the field behind the 4 Wing Officers Mess. This event will include fun yard games, axe throwing, inflatables, and a 100ft Radial Run Inflatable Obstacle Course that will be open to Adults Only! In addition to these fun games, the 4 Wing Auto Club will be there for a Car Show and Joly’s Fine Cuisine will be providing poutine starting at $5. By showing up to this event, you get your name entered in an hourly prize draw and a grand prize draw at 7:30pm. Prizes include a Hammock, Picnic Backpack, Slip & Slide, Light up Ladder Ball set, a Family Water Blaster Set and the grand prize of an Inflatable Paddle Board! Participants must be in attendance for the grand prize draw at 7:30pm to win.

In addition to our Kick Off to Summer Event, PSP Recreation is offering the 2023 Park Passport for the whole month of June! The Park Passport contains multiple playgrounds and parks around the Lakeland Area that you can visit with your family. Defence Team members can submit their pictures to 4WingRecreationDept@cfmws.com for a chance to win a prize at the end of the month! The more parks you visit, the more prize submissions you get! Pick up your copy at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Welcome Desk or at the Mackenzie Arts & Community Centre.

Last, but not least, we want to see all the things you are doing to celebrate June is Rec Month! Follow us on social media (Facebook: 4 Wing Connection, Instagram: @4WingRecreation) and submit pictures of you doing your favorite recreation activities to 4WingRecreationDept@cfmws.com for a chance to win a fun prize! Only Military and Defence Team members will be eligible for the prize draw! Every week, we will post your pictures to our social media!

This June, we encourage you to #CelebrateJRM by experiencing all the benefits that PSP Recreation has to offer!