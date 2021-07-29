Kamloops native returns for Canadian Armed Forces support against wildfires

Photo: Corporal Jay Naples, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Master Corporal (MCpl) Brendan Collins geared up for flight on a CH-146 Griffon helicopter in his hometown of Kamloops, B.C. in support of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) contribution to the fight against B.C. wildfires on July 24, 2021.

MCpl Collins enrolled in the infantry with the Rocky Mountain Rangers after graduating from Kamloops Secondary School in 2003. Following eight years of service as an infanteer, and two tours in Afghanistan, Collins pursued an interest in healthcare and transferred into the Medical Technician trade where he specializes in aviation medicine at 417 Combat Support Squadron, Cold Lake, Alberta.

At 417 Squadron, MCpl Collins serves in the aircrew of a CH-146 Griffon rescue helicopter which augments national search and rescue capability and allows him to engage in medical evacuation operations. “It feels good to be back in Kamloops helping out a bit,” says MCpl Collins, “and having the opportunity to help anybody, medically, during evacuations.”

The CAF has currently deployed several aircraft and approximately 50 members to Kamloops, B.C. to support the BC Wildfire Service by providing air mobility of personnel, and firefighting equipment as well as evacuation services to communities threatened by wildfire activity.