Korean War memorial unveiled in Banff

The ceremony featured the unveiling of a war memorial at the Colonel Moore, Branch 25, Royal Canadian Legion. The event was hosted and organized by HooJung Jones Kennedy and Major (Retired) Don Kennedy of the Korean War Veterans Advocates of Canada.

The battle was fought between United Nations (UN) Command forces—primarily Canadians, Australians and New Zealanders—and the 118th and 60th Divisions of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army (PVA). The fighting occurred during the Chinese Spring Offensive and saw the 27th British Commonwealth Brigade (27th Brigade) establish blocking positions in the Kapyong Valley, on a key route south to the South Korean capital, Seoul.

The Battle of Kapyong, also known in Chinese as the Battle of Jiaping, was fought from April 22 to 27, 1951, during the Korean War.

The monument and ceremony were funded by Edmonton Salutes and $500 from the Edmonton United Services Institute. Banff receives over 2.5 million visitors every year and this monument will be a long-lasting way to remember those who served in Korea.

When meeting with several Korean War veterans, I felt honoured to have the chance to meet soldiers who had battled through such an incredible event that affected millions of Koreans.

In addition to unveiling the memorial, the event featured a recognition dinner, which was a perfect opportunity to meet with fellow Canadian Armed Forces members and Korean War veterans. I spent time with Chief Warrant Officer (Ret.) John McDonald, who served as the Regimental Sergeant‑Major of 15 (Edmonton) Service Battalion in the 1980s before being appointed the Northern Alberta Sergeant‑Major.

The two forward battalions—3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (3 RAR) and 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2 PPCLI), both battalions consisting of about 700 men each—were supported by guns from the 16th Field Regiment of the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, along with two companies of United States mortars, 15 Sherman tanks from the U.S. 72nd Heavy Tank Battalion, two companies of the U.S. 74th Engineer Combat Battalion, and 1st Battalion, Middlesex Regiment. These forces occupied positions astride the valley with hastily developed defences.

As thousands of soldiers from the Republic of Korea Army began to withdraw through the valley, the PVA infiltrated the brigade position under the cover of darkness and assaulted 3 RAR on Hill 504 during the evening and into the following day. Five companies of the U.S. and British forces attached to 27th Brigade fled the battlefield without orders, expecting an imminent PVA breakthrough at the Kapyong Valley.

Although heavily outnumbered, the U.S. tanks and 3 RAR held their positions into the afternoon of April 24 before they retreated from the battlefield to a reserve position near brigade headquarters, with both sides having suffered heavy casualties. The PVA then turned their attention to the surrounded 2 PPCLI on Hill 677, whose encirclement prevented any resupply or reinforcements from entering. It was then that 2 PPCLI were ordered to make a last stand on Hill 677. During a fierce night battle on April 24 to 25, the PVA forces were unable to dislodge 2 PPCLI and sustained enormous losses. The next day, the PVA withdrew back up the valley in order to regroup, and 2 PPCLI were relieved late on April 26.

The fighting helped blunt the PVA Spring Offensive and the actions of 2 PPCLI and 3 RAR at Kapyong were critical in preventing a breakthrough against the UN central front and the encirclement of U.S. forces in Korea, which were at that point in general retreat. Their resolve ultimately prevented the capture of Seoul.

Both 2 PPCLI and 3 RAR bore the brunt of the assault and stopped PVA divisional forces estimated at 20,000 in strength during the hard‑fought defensive battle. Today, the battle is regarded as the most famous and significant action fought by the Canadian and Australian armies in Korea, and the most famous battle fought by the Canadian Armed Forces since the Second World War.