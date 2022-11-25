Launch of 4 Wing Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree Programs

From left to right: Captain Bonnie-Jo Clark, Zone Training Officer, Major Howard Rittenhouse, 4 Wing Chaplain, Captain Anthony Ezeonwueme, Chaplain, Colonel David Turenne, 4 Wing Commander, Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Carlisle Mason, acting 4 Wing CWO, Captain Nicholas Young, Chaplain, and Mrs. Colette Kel, 4 Wing Padre Executive Assistant, pose for a group photo during the presentation of the 2022 Christmas Hamper taken at the Canex, Cold Lake Alberta, on 18th November 2022 – Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician



The Christmas Season is fast approaching, and the Chaplains at 4 Wing Cold Lake are taking the lead in helping spread the Christmas joy. We hope that you can look back with us over the year and be thankful for the abundance we have received. We have seen in the past the generosity of the members of the 4 Wing community.

The Christmas Hamper Program is one avenue, during this season of giving and receiving, to bless one another with our abundance, and be blessed by the sharing. On 15th November, the Wing Commander and WCWO launched this year’s 4 Wing Christmas Hamper. Already, volunteers and OPIs from the different units have swung into action and set up collection points throughout the Wing. Everyone can join in this experience, by giving a food item, helping to pack a box, or wrapping a toy. And, if it’s not in the budget to buy extra for the donation bins, consider receiving a hamper.

To donate an item, have a look at the list on your unit donation box and pick an item or so from the list (and maybe look in, to see what’s already there and what isn’t). To help out with the packing and wrapping, talk to your unit rep; there should be a sign-up sheet around the donation bin to throw your name on. To request a hamper, fill out a registration form, which is already available on the Splash Page, or call Padre Ezeonwueme, Padre Krause, or Colette at the chaplain’s office.

In addition to the Hamper Program, the Angel Tree program was also launched by the Wing Commander and the WCWO at CANEX on 18th November. There are no tags on the tree due to respiratory diseases and the Flu. Call the chaplain’s office to help buy a gift for a child or more. Return the gifts unwrapped to the office. This is a great way to get into the holiday season.

It is our sincere hope and prayer for this season that each of us may be provided for from the overflow of the abundance of our neighbours, so that we will not lack in any good thing, whether food or company or good cheer. Please give generously of the things that you have, and consider the 4 Wing Christmas Hamper campaign as one of the avenues of your giving this season.

-Padre Anthony Ezeonwueme and Padre Alex Krause.