August 10, 2021

Local member from 417 CSS receives Commander 1 CAD coin

by | Aug 9, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

OP LENTUS 21-03

United States Air Force Brigadier General Daniel O’Malley (left), Deputy Commander Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Region and Deputy Joint Force Air Component Commander for 1 Canadian Air Division (1 CAD), and Division Chief Warrant Officer 1 Canadian Air Division Daniel Campbell (right) present Master Corporal Kerry Borrows, from 417 Combat Support Squadron, with a Commander 1 CAD coin during their visit to Air Task Force (ATF) 21-04 during Operation (OP) LENTUS 21-04. ATF 21-04 is assisting the province of BC by providing air transport of personnel, supplies, and equipment into and out of areas affected by wildfires, on August 4, 2021.

OP LENTUS is the Canadian Armed Forces response to natural disasters in Canada.

Photo: Corporal (Cpl) Jay Naples, MARPAC Imaging Services, Esquimalt

 

