Medley CFB Society looking for grant applications

The Splash Park, located next the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, is one of the many projects that has received support from the Medley CFB Society (Submitted Photo).

A group looking to benefit the quality of life for the Cold Lake military community is putting the call out for grant applications.

The Medley CFB Society is looking for community organizations or groups to submit their proposals for funding before their fall meeting this year.

“In the past, the Society has contributed in excess of $5 million in grant money to projects throughout the Cold Lake community including, the Cold Lake Museums, 4 Wing MFRCS Day Care, 4 Wing Cold Lake Splash Park, L‘école Voyageur, Imperial Park, JJ Parr Recreation Centre, the Millennium Trail, and Beaver Valley Scout Camp. The Society also funds two ongoing projects the North Bay Cabins and the CWO Peter Stauffer Memorial Scholarships.”

The funding the society allocates comes from the Provincial government and is a one-time financial support. The group does note that “applicants are expected to have explored all other options for financial assistance before applying to the Society.”

All applications are due by September 30th. Submissions can be emailed to 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling via email at Lee.Darling@forces.gc.ca and to the 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Executive Assistant Sgt Rocheleau at Claude.Rocheleau@forces.gc.ca

The Medley CFB Society has had its roots in the community since 1981. Its current mission is “to continually improve the quality of life for the Cold Lake Military Community by supporting self-sustaining initiatives using strategic long-term financial management.”

