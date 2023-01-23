Meow-ga lets the cat out of the bag again at MACC

Nanaimo, a cat from the Lakeland Humane Society, takes a breather during Meow-ga on January 19th, 2023 at the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Practicing Yoga with furry friends returned to the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre (MACC) at CFB Cold Lake last week. 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Health Promotion group hosted Meow-ga on January 19th with three cuddly felines from the Lakeland Humane Society (LHS) helping out.

The event saw Blithe, Peeps, and Nanaimo frolic and play while a Yoga class was conducted. Those who attended were also asked to bring a donation for the LHS.

Not only do participants get a great Yoga class, but it also highlights some of the animals that are available for adoption from the Lakeland Humane Society.

Meow-ga was originally started in 2019 but took a break when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The first event after the pandemic was hosted back on September 28th, 2022.