Message from the Chief of Defence Staff on his retirement

General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff – File Photo

Next month will mark my third year as CDS. Last summer I informed the Government of my intent to retire in the early summer of 2024 and proposed a deliberate transition plan with stability of the CAF as its overarching principle. To facilitate this, I asked that a successor be identified as soon as possible in the New Year to allow for an orderly and deliberate handover for the multiple cascades this change will generate as part of the active posting season, as well as a suitable preparation period for my successor, a best practice from a number of our allies.

The last three years have been characterized by multiple crises and challenges, and an unrelenting demand for CAF support. In all, you, the members of the Defence Team, have delivered magnificently.

Rest assured that my foot will not come off the gas until my last day as your CDS. It has been, and continues to be, an honour to lead the Canadian Armed Forces.

Defence Team – thank you for all that you do for our country.

General Wayne Eyre

Chief of the Defence Staff