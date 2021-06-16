June 16, 2021

MFRCS Drive-Through Deployment Appreciation Brunch

by | Jun 16, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

MFRCS
Carrie Baumgardner, Jamieson Jones, and Padre Jones deliver hot brunches to a waiting vehicle during the MFRCS’ 12 June Deployment Appreciation Brunch.

Photo: Submitted

 

The 4 Wing MFRCS hosted its Drive-Through Deployment Appreciation Brunch on Saturday, 12 June and it was a huge success! Special thanks to Canadian Natural for sponsoring this and other Deployment events throughout 2021! Also, a shout-out to our amazing Youth volunteers Jackson, Jamieson, and Marcus, the event was such a success because of your hard work!

MFRCS

Left to right: Tracy Miller, MFRCS Deployment Coordinator; Marcus Miller, Superstar Youth Volunteer; Padre Megan Jones, 4 Wing Chaplains; Jamieson Jones, Superstar Youth Volunteer; Carrie Baumgardner, Community Stakeholder Advisor, Deployment Sponsor Canadian Natural Resources Limited; Jackson Rawlake, Superstar Youth Volunteer; Judith Chance, MFRCS Fund Development Manager; and Floyd Perras, MFRCS Executive Director.
Photo: Submitted

