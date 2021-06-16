MFRCS Drive-Through Deployment Appreciation Brunch

Carrie Baumgardner, Jamieson Jones, and Padre Jones deliver hot brunches to a waiting vehicle during the MFRCS’ 12 June Deployment Appreciation Brunch.
Photo: Submitted
The 4 Wing MFRCS hosted its Drive-Through Deployment Appreciation Brunch on Saturday, 12 June and it was a huge success! Special thanks to Canadian Natural for sponsoring this and other Deployment events throughout 2021! Also, a shout-out to our amazing Youth volunteers Jackson, Jamieson, and Marcus, the event was such a success because of your hard work!