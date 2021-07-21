Military Ordinariate Provincial Council of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada hosted 53rd annual meeting

The Military Ordinariate Provincial Council of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada held its 53rd Annual Meeting of Members on June 26, 2021. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was held in a hybrid format with a small group of delegates gathered safely in Ottawa and the majority connected via Zoom from across Canada and OUTCAN.

The Military Ordinariate Provincial Council (MO) of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada (CWL) met to conduct necessary business for the 2020 and 2021 years, which included President’s reports, financial reports, and election of officers.

The new officers of the MO CWL Administrative Committee for 2021-2023 are as follows:

Allison Klemen (President), Theresa Schopf (President-Elect and Chairperson of Organization), Tawnya Stringer (Past President), Teena-Marie Cyr (1st Vice President and Chairperson of Communications), MaDonna Howell (Secretary-Treasurer), Frances Gaunt (Chairperson ofFaith), Carole Matiowsky (Chairperson of Service), and Cindy Robinson (Chairperson of Social Justice).

Bishop Scott McCaig, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Military Ordinariate of Canada (RC Mil Ord), took the opportunity to address the assembly and spoke about some of the challenges faced by the Diocese (RC Mil Ord) and the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service. He also discussed the recent findings of unmarked graves on the grounds of former Residential Schools in Canada.

In the evening, a virtual banquet was held with traditional convention prayers, toasts, and presentations to departing Administrative Committee members. The program contained recipes for food and drink that members prepared in order to feel more connected.

The new officers were installed in their roles at the closing virtual mass on Sunday, June 27, 2021 celebrated by Bishop McCaig, and assisted by Captain Maria-Cristina Codina, the MO CWL Spiritual Advisor chaplain.

The CWL has approximately 77,000 members across Canada, with a mission to grow in faith and to witness to the love of God through ministry and service. The core values of faith, service, and social justice form the basis of member activities. The MO CWL holds provincial status in the national organization and includes over 250 members associated with Canadian Armed Forces base chapels. Their elected President serves on the national board. Current active councils include 19 Wing Comox, CFB Esquimalt, CFB Edmonton, 4 Wing Cold Lake, 17 Wing Winnipeg, CFB Borden, 8 Wing Trenton, CFB Kingston, CFSU (Ottawa) Uplands, CFB Petawawa, CFB Gagetown, 14 Wing Greenwood, and 12 Wing Shearwater.

For information about joining the MO CWL from anywhere a Canadian Armed Forces member is posted, deployed, or retired, please contact mocwl.info@gmail.com. All women aged 16+ are welcome.

Communiqué de presse – Assemblée générale annuelle

The Military Ordinariate Provincial Council of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada a tenu son 53eme Assemblée générale annuelle le 26 juin 2021. Pour assurer la sécurité de tous en raison de la pandémie, la rencontre fut en mode hybrid, avec un petit groupe rassemblé en personne à Ottawa. Tout autres délégués, représentant diverses régions du Canada et des États-Unis, ont pu se connecter en virtuel via Zoom.

Le Military Ordinariate Provincial Council (MO) du Catholic Women’s League of Canada (CWL) s’est rencontré dans le but se sont réunis pour mener les affaires nécessaires pour les années 2020 et 2021, qui comprenaient les rapports de la présidente, les rapports financiers et l’élection des dirigeants.

Les nouveaux officiers du comité administratif pour 2021-2023 sont: Allison Klemen (Présidente), Theresa Schopf (Présidente-élu et responsable du comité permanent de l’organisation), Tawnya Stringer (ancienne présidente), Teena-Marie Cyr (première vice-président et responsable du comité permanent des communications), MaDonna Howell (secrétaire-trésorière), Frances Gaunt (responsable du comité permanent de la foi), Carole Matiowsky (responsable du comité permanent du service), and Cindy Robinson (responsable du comité permanent de la justice sociale).

L’évêque du Ordinariate militaire catholique romain (ORD Mil CR) Mgr Scott McCaig, a pris la parole pour adresser les enjeux qui préoccupent le Diocèse (ORD Mil CR) et le Service de l’aumônerie royale canadienne. Il a aussi discuté des récentes découvertes des tombes anonymes sur le terrain des anciens pensionnats autochtones au Canada.

En soirée, un banquet virtuel a été organisé avec des prières traditionnelles, des toasts et des présentations aux membres sortants du comité administratif. Le programme contenait des recettes de nourriture et de boissons que les membres ont préparées afin de se sentir plus connectés.

Les nouveaux officiers ont été installés dans leurs rôles lors de la messe virtuelle de clôture le dimanche 27 juin 2021 célébrée par Mgr McCaig, et assistés par la capitaine Maria-Cristina Codina, l’aumônière conseillère spirituelle MO CWL. La CWL compte environ 77 000 membres à travers le Canada, qui ont pour mission de grandir dans la foi et de témoigner de l’amour de Dieu à travers le ministère et le service. Les valeurs fondamentales de foi, de service et de justice sociale forment la base des activités des membres. Le MO CWL détient un statut provincial au sein de l’organisation nationale et comprend plus de 250 membres associés aux chapelles des bases des Forces armées canadiennes. Leur président élu siège au Conseil national. Les conseils actifs actuels comprennent la 19e Escadre Comox, la BFC Esquimalt, la BFC Edmonton, la 4e Escadre Cold Lake, la 17e Escadre Winnipeg, la BFC Borden, la 8e Escadre Trenton, la BFC Kingston, l’USFC (Ottawa) Uplands, la BFC Petawawa, la BFC Gagetown, la 14e Escadre Greenwood et 12e Escadre Shearwater.

Pour plus d’informations sur l’adhésion au MO CWL à partir de n’importe quel endroit où un membre des Forces armées canadiennes est affecté, déployé ou retraité, veuillez contacter mocwl.info@gmail.com. Toutes les femmes de 16 ans et plus sont les bienvenues.