New family physician now practising in Cold Lake

Stock Photo

Local and area residents now have improved access to primary care with the recruitment of another family physician for the community.

Dr. Roger Lufuluabo Katambua is a family medicine physician with a specialty in anesthesia, who is now practising at the Glacier Gate Medical Clinic and Cold Lake Healthcare Centre. Dr. Katambua joins a team of 13 other family medicine physicians in the community and is currently accepting new patients.

“Access to physicians, including Dr. Katambua who has increased skills in anesthesia, is good news for the community of Cold Lake,” says Scott Cyr, MLA for Bonnyville-St. Paul-Cold Lake. “Rural physicians are key to supporting and growing rural Alberta.”

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dr. Katambua completed his medical training in the Democratic Republic of Congo and residency in South Africa. He and his family are pleased to have relocated to Cold Lake and are looking forward to learning more about their new community.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) continues to recruit for physicians across northern Alberta to meet community needs. AHS has physician resource planners who are dedicated to identifying and pursuing international and domestic physician recruitment opportunities. They work closely with various community partners and organizations, such as local Health Advisory Councils, the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, and independent physician attraction and retention committees.

