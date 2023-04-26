New Sports Coordinator takes the reins at 4 Wing

Jasmine Starman, 4 Wing PSP’s new Sports Coordinator – Photo by Canadian Armed Forces Sports/Sports des Forces armées canadiennes/ Facebook

Une traduction en français de cet article est à venir

4 Wing has a new Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Sports Coordinator.

Jasmine Starman is settling into the role after taking over the position following Jerry Ingham’s retirement. Ingham spent 24 years with Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) following a career in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Starman comes from a military family, with stops along the way including 4 Wing. It’s possible that someone may recognize her from her previous positions at the base.

“I was born in Winnipeg, but consider Cold Lake my hometown as my dad was posted here when I was 8. I have previously worked with Roads and Grounds in the summer of 2016, the Cadet Camp in the summers of 2017 to 2019, then I was at the Youth Centre from April to August of 2022, I was the Sports Stores Tech from July 2022 until March 2023, and I took over the Sports Coordinator position on March 27th of 2023.”

As a competitive athlete, Starman has competed in both hockey and powerlifting, representing Alberta at the 2019 Canadian Powerlifting Union Nationals. In 2022, she graduated with distinction from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Kinesiology.

“I am really hoping to increase participation in our sports programs, and I plan to focus on areas that we have a lot of room to grow such as women’s sports,” explains Starman. “Overall, this would increase the strength of the sports program as a whole, and hopefully aid in boosting morale.”