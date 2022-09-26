Night flying at 4 Wing expected until September 29th

Four CF-18 Hornets fly past in formation – File photo

Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the City of Cold Lake, say officials with 4 Wing.

The training will start on September 26th and run until the 29th.

“4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet,” says 4 Wing Public Affairs Officer Captain Sophie Quemeneur. “Night flying is an essential training requirement for our aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.”

Anyone who may have questions about night flying training can reach out to Capt Quemeneur via email.