Night Flying for 4 Wing Cold Lake

CF-18 aircraft in the sky over Cold Lake – Photo by Cpl Andre Maillet, 4 Wing Imaging

Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the City of Cold Lake starting this week until 10 March 2023.

4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet. Night flying is an essential training requirement for aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.

Please direct any questions or concerns to Captain Sophie Quemeneur at the contact information provided below.

Captain Sophie Quemeneur

4 Wing Cold Lake Public Affairs Officer

Phone: 780-840-8000 ext. 8121

Email: sophie.quemeneur@forces.gc.ca