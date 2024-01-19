January 19, 2024
Night Flying for 4 Wing Cold Lake

EXERCISE Maple Strike

File Photo

Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the City of Cold Lake starting January 22 until February 2, 2024.

 4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet. Night flying is an essential training requirement for aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.

 Please direct any questions or concerns to Tammy Bright Burden.

