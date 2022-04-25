April 28, 2022

Night Flying for 4 Wing Cold Lake

by | Apr 25, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

CF-18 aircraft in the sky over Cold Lake – Photo by Cpl Andre Maillet, 4 Wing Imaging

Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the City of Cold Lake from April 25 to 29.

4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet. Night flying is an essential training requirement for our aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.

Please direct any questions or concerns to Captain Rachel Brosseau.

