What kid doesn’t look forward to a day off from school? It can be a day of relaxation and fun with the family! However, for many busy families these extra days can also be stressful. It might mean extra time off from work, and often giving in to the B word (bored) by allowing more screen time than we would like to. If this is the case in your house, the PSP Recreation Department has your back, offering no school day camps throughout the full school year!

All of our recreation leaders are trained in physical literacy – the physical competence, confidence, and motivation to be active for life – meaning they are well equipped to keep kids moving and having fun all day long! According to ParticipACTION, children of today are siting too much and moving too little to reach their full potential. This is causing a negative impact on children’s mental and physical health! A child with a sedentary lifestyle can increase the chance of anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity by double! Although school days can be full of sedentary activities, no school days with PSP Day Camps will provide opportunities for tons of active play including; gym games, sports, and time outdoors enjoying nature! It is an ideal way to ensure your children are getting the active time their growing bodies require.

In addition to having well-trained and enthusiastic leaders to support play and physical literacy, PSP day camps offer a variety of engaging activities throughout the day. Each session will include opportunities for creative exploration through crafts and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) projects. The Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre is a perfect facility for day camps, with an excellent gymnasium, full kitchen, and classrooms to complete all of the indoor lesson plans, and access to a large playground and nature trails to ensure children benefit from time outdoors. Our leaders will also support social connection and assist in building lifelong friendship.

There are three upcoming No School Day Camps on 1, 12, and 26 November. Check CAFConnection.ca for more details and to complete a registration form. You can also follow PSP social media to stay up to date on all programs and events, 4 Wing Connection on Facebook, and 4 Wing Recreation on Instagram. We look forward to seeing you all soon!