Now Open for Submissions: Support Our Troops National Scholarships Program

The Support Our Troops National Scholarship Program is now open for applications until July 18, 2024.

Made possible through the generosity of Support Our Troops donors, the National Scholarship Program helps military family members pursue their academic dreams.

Due to the unique circumstances of military life, funds for pursing post-secondary education can be a barrier for Canadian Armed Forces families. The National Scholarship Program works to alleviate some of those barriers.

What: Successful applicants can receive up to $5000 towards the cost of their tuition.

Who can apply: Find out if you or someone you know is eligible and apply today by visiting: National Scholarship Program – Support Our Troops

Deadline: Applications close Thursday, July 18 at 5PM (EST).

Support Our Troops is the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces and a qualified done of His Majesty the King in Right of Canada. It is administered by Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS).

Support Our Troops provides direct financial support and assistance to CAF members, veterans and their respective families in a number of important and often life-changing ways that are not provided by core public funding.

Visit the Support Our Troops page to find out more about their work.