Officers take home victory in annual hockey game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre – All photos/video by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

A tradition before the holiday break saw the Officers take home a win in their annual hockey game against the NCMs in Cold Lake.

Playing in front of a packed arena on December 21st, the game saw back-and-forth scoring and even a deadlock going into the third period before the Officers were able to break the tie and eventually take home a 7 to 5 victory. Notable players in the game included 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne.

Officials at 4 Wing say this game marked at least the 36th time the two teams had faced off in the friendly competition.

The action started with a puck drop featuring representative from In-Ice Logo sponsor Inter Pipeline Candice Brideau and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling. A member of Cenovus Energy was unable to make it to the arena due to inclement weather across Alberta on the day of the game.