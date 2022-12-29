December 29, 2022

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
2022 Officer vs NCM Hockey GameOfficers take home victory in annual hockey gameRenovations of 4 Wing’s Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre to disrupt pool accessTuning up the Band: Cpl Jade LopezSoldier On launches new opportunity for CAF members

Officers take home victory in annual hockey game

by | Dec 29, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre – All photos/video by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

A tradition before the holiday break saw the Officers take home a win in their annual hockey game against the NCMs in Cold Lake.

Playing in front of a packed arena on December 21st, the game saw back-and-forth scoring and even a deadlock going into the third period before the Officers were able to break the tie and eventually take home a 7 to 5 victory. Notable players in the game included 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne.

Officials at 4 Wing say this game marked at least the 36th time the two teams had faced off in the friendly competition. 

The action started with a puck drop featuring representative from In-Ice Logo sponsor Inter Pipeline Candice Brideau and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling. A member of Cenovus Energy was unable to make it to the arena due to inclement weather across Alberta on the day of the game.

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

The ceremonial puck drop featured 4 Wing Commander Col Dave Turenne (left, playing) CWO Lee Darling and Inter Pipeline rep Candice Brideau

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan speaks while others, including Inter Pipeline rep Candice Brideau, look on

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

The 4 Wing Band plays the National Anthem

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

4 Wing PSP Sports Coordinator Jerry Ingham poses with the Cup

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

2022 Officer vs. NCM Hockey Game

Officers faced off against the Non-Commissioned Members (NCMs) in their annual hockey match on Dec 21st, 2022 at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap