OHV bylaw amended to allow riders access to some amenities

Cold Lake City Council made changes to the City’s Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Bylaw that allow people accessing the city by OHVs greater access to amenities.

The new bylaw allows OHV drivers to access and park at businesses providing short-term living accommodations such as a hotel, motel, or a bed and breakfast. Operators may also park their vehicle on a designated OHV trail for up to three hours, provided they do not obstruct other vehicles from using the trail.

Previous restrictions remain in place, including:

The maximum speed for OHVs operating in the City is 30 km/h, or less if posted at a reduced speed.

OHVs must not be operated in the City between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. the next day.

Operators must travel from their residence or the OHV’s place of storage to a service station via the shortest route possible.

Operators must enter or exit the City and travel to their residence or the OHV’s place of storage via the shortest route possible.

Whenever possible, operators must stay to the designated OHV trails, alley ways, service roads and the ditch next to highways, rather than use roads.

Approved safety helmets must be worn unless the OHV has a roll cage and seatbelts that are being worn, or if an Occupational Health and Safety Act exemption applies .

“Many of our residents and our visitors enjoy a lifestyle that features outdoors recreation very heavily,” Mayor Craig Copeland said. “We want visitors to access our community by trails, and we want our residents to enjoy their time on the many nearby trails we have access to. We needed to ensure that we can allow for responsible OHV use in the City and we feel that this bylaw will do just that.”