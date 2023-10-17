Oktoberfest a success at 4 Wing

Guests snack on a pretzel at the 2023 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebrations – All Photos from Ben Smith Media

A celebration of German food, culture, music and fun took place at 4 Wing on September 23rd.

As part of its annual Oktoberfest celebrations, Personnel Support Programs (PSP) at 4 Wing held their event outside Club 41. Hundreds of people attended the event, sampled German food, a variety of beverages, and enjoyed music, dancing, and even axe throwing. 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne, Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry and Deputy Wing Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Alexia Hannam opened the evening with speeches and toasts.

An outdoor strudel bar offered a sweet treat for guests, while the band “Sound Flight” provided a mix of German and North American songs for dancers to enjoy. A new and popular attraction was axe throwing, provided by Axes and Apples of Cold Lake. As with previous years, guests took home a collectable beer stein made especially for the event.

The Oktoberfest celebration is a way to celebrate the history of 4 Wing and its connection to Germany through the former Candian Forces Base Baden-Söllingen. In 1993, 4 Wing stood down at CFB Baden-Söllingen in Germany and re-established at CFB Cold Lake. The Oktoberfest held in Munich, Germany began in the early 1800s, as a way to celebrate the marriage of the Crown Prince of Bavaria.

The 2023 4 Wing Oktoberfest was presented in partnership with Cenovus Energy, BMO Financial Group, City of Cold Lake, HOT 101.3 FM and Boom 95.3.