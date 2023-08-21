Oktoberfest returns to 4 Wing September 23rd

Guests enjoy the music at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration – File Photo

On September 23rd, 4 Wing will celebrate German culture once again.

Guests are invited to the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Oktoberfest jubilee. In addition to German food and music, there are games and other fun activities at the event. Supper will be provided by Joly’s Fine Cuisine of Cold Lake, featuring a Deutschland-inspired menu of ham, sausage, potato salad and more. Notable new additions to this year’s festivities include Axes and Apples providing axe-throwing opportunities for participants, and Journey North Cider Company on hand to offer samples.

“We are extremely thrilled to play host to another celebration of German culture at 4 Wing,” says 4 Wing Mess Manager Chloe Bouchard. “4 Wing’s Oktoberfest is a chance for both the military community, as well as those in the surrounding area, to raise a glass and commend our unique history with each other. I look forward to seeing everyone on September 23rd!”

Tickets cost $35 and include a collectable 4 Wing Oktoberfest stein and first drink. Non-alcoholic drink options will also be available.

The celebration will take place under a large, heated tent at Club 41, starting at 6 PM and running until 11 PM. Despite the fact that the event is technically out of the elements, organizers advise attendees to dress for what may be unpredictable September weather. Traditional German costumes are encouraged but not required.

The Oktoberfest festivities help to celebrate 4 Wing and its connection to Germany through the former CFB Baden-Söllingen. In 1993, 4 Wing stood down at CFB Baden-Söllingen in Germany and re-established at CFB Cold Lake.

Tickets can be purchased at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre or Club 41.