Padre’s Ponderings: Spiritual or Religious?

There is an old joke: “What are you giving up for Lent?” Answer: “Religion.” This is amusing, but like many jokes is half joke and half reality.

Canadians live in a society that by and large rejects religion. As we are now in the Lenten season, I thought I might say something on this subject. I do not automatically argue with anyone who has a problem with religion, since I myself see that some things are amiss.

To begin with, religion is often seen as a control mechanism that priests or ministers have over believing followers. They are not, as they should be, self-sacrificing shepherds. And who wants to be manipulated or ill-used? All too often positions of authority within the church have been abused, and trust has been shattered. The role of a priest is not to tell believers what to do. The role of a priest is to be a guide to those who seek freely to draw nearer to God. Too often the religious person blocks another’s way towards God with rules and “must do’s”. They don’t care about anyone’s individual needs or personal situation. What does this look like? Imposing a heavy rule of prayer on someone who is not in the habit of praying at all, for instance. Another popular strategy is to threaten punishment.

When we undertake to do something, we should not burden ourselves with more than we can handle. We will feel it quickly and become disheartened quickly. If, however, we begin with something relatively easy and build up discipline doing that, it lays a good foundation. This is obvious in secular training, so why does religion so often ignore this principle? Too often we set aside the realities and limits of human nature, including the need to take time.

Have we decided that spiritual life is an automatic endeavor and that it has no risks or roadblocks?

Do we think that having a relationship with the Creator is somehow less complex than with any other person?

Another problem with religion is ritualism. If I show up for services regularly that makes me a “good person”. This is a mere beginning. Behaving courteously towards others, giving to charity, minding one’s own issues first, and seeing God in our neighbor, is more like it. If my presence at services does not help with my relationships, then my time is wasted. If I use the fact that I “say prayers” as a way of feeling above others, then I have really missed the point.

Having said this, it is still important to say that a spiritual person should have spiritual practices. Those can include regular reading, regular prayer, and regular kindness towards others.



There is a spirituality to every kind of lifestyle!

