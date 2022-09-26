September 28, 2022

Photo Gallery: 2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Sep 26, 2022

Guests enjoy the music at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration held on September 24th – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

The Volksmarch registration area at the 4 Wing Campground

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A family of marchers dressed in their Deutschland best

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Acting Wing Commander LCol Martin Roesler-Yue gives a speech prior to the Volksmarch

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Walkers set off on their trek

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Walkers making their way up near the Martineau hill

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Walkers at the 2022 4 Wing Volksmarch

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Crossing the finish line after 5 kilometres

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

The 4 Wing Band provided music at the start line at the Volksmarch

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Wanda Stacey from the Cold Lake Air Force Museum set up a display of some interesting Volksmarch pins from the past

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Some information on the Volksmarch pins on display

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

The 2022 Volksmarch pin that participants received after completing their trek

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Guests line up to enter the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A guest sampling some German beer

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Guests picked up their pretzel from a bar at the back of the tent

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) member Tovah Fenske served as M.C. for the evening

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Guests at the 2022 Oktoberfest Celebration at 4 Wing

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A young guest enjoys a pretzel and some gingerale

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Acting Wing Commander LCol Martin Roesler – Yue gives a speech at the beginning of the evening

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Guests had to complete small challenges to get to the front of the food line

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Guests enjoying some of the food at the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration at 4 Wing

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Schnitzel, bratwurst and other German fare was on the menu

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A server hands over a Schnitzel during the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Many guests dressed up in their own German garb for the occasion

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A young guest during a toast at the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A german polka band provided the music for the evening

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A guest wearing his collection for the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Guests enjoy the music at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

The lead singer strikes a pose during the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Guests cozy up during a dance at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A competitor readies himself for a game

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Competitors toss “pretzels” during one of the games at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebrations

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A winning toss at the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebrations

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Guests try to get their “lederhosen” on at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

A valiant effort in the challenge

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Guests are all smiles at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

Dancing and celebrating at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest

