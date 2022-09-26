Photo Gallery: 2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
The Volksmarch registration area at the 4 Wing Campground
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A family of marchers dressed in their Deutschland best
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Acting Wing Commander LCol Martin Roesler-Yue gives a speech prior to the Volksmarch
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Walkers set off on their trek
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Walkers making their way up near the Martineau hill
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Walkers at the 2022 4 Wing Volksmarch
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Crossing the finish line after 5 kilometres
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
The 4 Wing Band provided music at the start line at the Volksmarch
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Wanda Stacey from the Cold Lake Air Force Museum set up a display of some interesting Volksmarch pins from the past
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Some information on the Volksmarch pins on display
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
The 2022 Volksmarch pin that participants received after completing their trek
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Guests line up to enter the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A guest sampling some German beer
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Guests picked up their pretzel from a bar at the back of the tent
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) member Tovah Fenske served as M.C. for the evening
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Guests at the 2022 Oktoberfest Celebration at 4 Wing
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A young guest enjoys a pretzel and some gingerale
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Acting Wing Commander LCol Martin Roesler – Yue gives a speech at the beginning of the evening
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Guests had to complete small challenges to get to the front of the food line
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Guests enjoying some of the food at the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration at 4 Wing
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Schnitzel, bratwurst and other German fare was on the menu
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A server hands over a Schnitzel during the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Many guests dressed up in their own German garb for the occasion
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A young guest during a toast at the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A german polka band provided the music for the evening
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A guest wearing his collection for the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Guests enjoy the music at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
The lead singer strikes a pose during the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Guests cozy up during a dance at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A competitor readies himself for a game
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Competitors toss “pretzels” during one of the games at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebrations
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A winning toss at the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebrations
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Guests try to get their “lederhosen” on at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
A valiant effort in the challenge
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Guests are all smiles at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration
2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest
Dancing and celebrating at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest