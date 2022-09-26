Photo Gallery: 2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest The Volksmarch registration area at the 4 Wing Campground

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A family of marchers dressed in their Deutschland best

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Acting Wing Commander LCol Martin Roesler-Yue gives a speech prior to the Volksmarch

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Walkers set off on their trek

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Walkers making their way up near the Martineau hill

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Walkers at the 2022 4 Wing Volksmarch

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Crossing the finish line after 5 kilometres

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest The 4 Wing Band provided music at the start line at the Volksmarch

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Wanda Stacey from the Cold Lake Air Force Museum set up a display of some interesting Volksmarch pins from the past

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Some information on the Volksmarch pins on display

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest The 2022 Volksmarch pin that participants received after completing their trek

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Guests line up to enter the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A guest sampling some German beer

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Guests picked up their pretzel from a bar at the back of the tent

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) member Tovah Fenske served as M.C. for the evening

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Guests at the 2022 Oktoberfest Celebration at 4 Wing

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A young guest enjoys a pretzel and some gingerale

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Acting Wing Commander LCol Martin Roesler – Yue gives a speech at the beginning of the evening

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Guests had to complete small challenges to get to the front of the food line

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Guests enjoying some of the food at the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration at 4 Wing

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Schnitzel, bratwurst and other German fare was on the menu

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A server hands over a Schnitzel during the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Many guests dressed up in their own German garb for the occasion

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A young guest during a toast at the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A german polka band provided the music for the evening

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A guest wearing his collection for the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Guests enjoy the music at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest The lead singer strikes a pose during the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Guests cozy up during a dance at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A competitor readies himself for a game

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Competitors toss “pretzels” during one of the games at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebrations

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A winning toss at the 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebrations

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Guests try to get their “lederhosen” on at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest A valiant effort in the challenge

2022 4 Wing Volksmarch / Oktoberfest Guests are all smiles at the 2022 4 Wing Oktoberfest celebration