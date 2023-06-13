Photo Gallery: Honours and Awards handed out on May 17th

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the General Campaign Star (Southwest Asia) 1st Rotation bar to Major Christopher Horch during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite) remettent l’Étoile de campagne générale (Asie du Sud-Ouest) ornée d’une barrette de première rotation au major Christopher Horch, lors de la cérémonie de remise des décorations et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Canadian Forces decoration 2nd Clasp to Warrant Officer Sylvain Beyries during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la deuxième barrette de la Décoration des Forces canadiennes à l’adjudant Sylvain Beyries, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present a Certificate of Completion to Warrant Officer James Doyle during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent un certificat d’achèvement à l’adjudant James Doyle, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Wing Commanders Commendation Award to Captain Rachel Brosseau during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse des commandants d’escadre à la capitaine Rachel Brosseau, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Wing Commanders Commendation Award to Sergeant Nicholas McLeod during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse des commandants d’escadre au sergent Nicholas McLeod, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Wing Commanders Commendation Award to Sergeant Steve Wille during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse des commandants d’escadre au sergent Steve Wille, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Wing Commanders Commendation Award to Master Corporal Sean Thomas during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse des commandants d’escadre au caporal-chef Sean Thomas, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the 4 Wing Commanders Commendation to the Electrical Section Team accepted by Steve Lee (Center Left) and Corporal Patrick Boudreau (Center Right) during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse des commandants d’escadre à l’équipe de la Section électricité, acceptée par Steve Lee (centre gauche) et par le caporal Patrick Boudreau (centre droit), lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the 4 Wing Commanders Commendation to the Roads and Grounds Section Team accepted by Mark Bergquist during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse des commandants d’escadre à l’équipe de la Section routes et terrains, acceptée par Mark Bergquist, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Wing Commanders Commendation Award to Ms Jennifer LeBlanc during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse des commandants d’escadre à Mme Jennifer LeBlanc, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Team of the Quarter Award to Major Bernard Csabai during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’équipe du trimestre au major Bernard Csabai, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Team of the Quarter Award to Major William Fowler during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’équipe du trimestre au major William Fowler, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Team of the Quarter Award to Major Vanessa Fulford during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’équipe du trimestre à la majore Vanessa Fulford, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Team of the Quarter Award to Major Christopher Milesnic during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’équipe du trimestre au major Christopher Milesnic, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Team of the Quarter Award to Major Nigel Mills during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’équipe du trimestre au major Nigel Mills, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Team of the Quarter Award to Major Nicolas Poirier during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’équipe du trimestre au major Nicolas Poirier, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Team of the Quarter Award to Major Gregory Vardy during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’équipe du trimestre au major Gregory Vardy, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Team of the Quarter Award to Mastor Corporal Andrew Mallard during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’équipe du trimestre au caporal-chef Andrew Mallard, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Team of the Quarter Award to Corporal Shane Prevost during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’équipe du trimestre au caporal Shane Prevost, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Air Person of the Quarter Award to Corporal Barry Haughian during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la mention élogieuse de l’aviateur du trimestre au caporal Barry Haughian, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 4 Wing Commander, Colonel David Turenne (Left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling (Right) present the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal to CWO Lee Darling during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Officers Mess Hall, Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. /Le commandant de la 4e Escadre, le colonel David Turenne (à gauche) et l’adjudant-chef de la 4e Escadre, l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling (à droite), remettent la Médaille du jubilé de platine de la reine Elizabeth II à l’adjudant-chef Lee Darling, lors de la cérémonie de remise des distinctions et des titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre, au mess des officiers, à Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai.

4 Wing Honours and Awards May 17th, 2023 A group photo of the Team of the Quarter taken during the 4 Wing Honours and Awards Ceremony, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on May 17, 2023. Front Row L to R: Colonel David Turenne, Major (Maj) Vanessa Fulford, Maj Christopher Mileusnic, Maj Gregory Vardy; Master Corporal Andrew Mallard; Corporal Shane Prevost; Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling Back Row L to R: Maj Nicolas Poirier; Maj William Fowler; Maj Nigel Mills; Maj Bernard Csabai /Photo de groupe de l’équipe du trimestre prise lors de la cérémonie de remise des décorations et de titres honorifiques de la 4e Escadre Cold Lake, en Alberta, le 17 mai. Première rangée, de gauche à droite : colonel David Turenne, majore Vanessa Fulford, major Christopher Mileusnic, major Gregory Vardy, caporal-chef Andrew Mallard, caporal Shane Prevost, adjudant-chef Lee Darling. Deuxième rangée, de gauche à droite : major Nicolas Poirier, major William Fowler, major Nigel Mills, major Bernard Csabai