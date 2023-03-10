Photo Gallery: International Women’s Day at 4 Wing

2023 International Women’s Day Photo of Corporal Olivia Miller (front) and Master-Sailor Shelley Bennett (back) taken for 2023 International Women’s Day . Photo taken at building 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Group photo taken for 2023 International Women’s Day of the women working the 4 Wing Orderly Room. Photo taken at building 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Photo of Jennifer Simmonds, a Water, Fuels and Environmental (WFE) technician taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at building 813, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Jennifer Simmonds, a Water, Fuels and Environmental (WFE) technician poses for a photo for the 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at building 813, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Photo of Sergeant Dana Janvier taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at building 170, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Photo of Aviator Elizabeth Cornell taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at building 170, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Group photo of women in the workplace at 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 4, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day A technician in the workplace at 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 2, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 -Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Photo of Major Vanessa Fulford taken for 2023 International Women’s Day, taken at Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Photo of Corporal Kastleen Strome taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Sergeant Kelly Birkett (left) and Victoria Ark (right) pose for a photo taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day Group photo taken for 2023 International Women’s Day of the women working the Transition Centre. Photo taken at building 67, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician