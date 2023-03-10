March 10, 2023
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Photo Gallery: International Women’s Day at 4 WingIn Memoriam – Stanley Raymond Van Der Mark2023 CAF Sports Canada West Regional Volleyball Championship2023 Snow Fever at 4 Wing42 Radar supports 4 Wing Night Flying program

Photo Gallery: International Women’s Day at 4 Wing

by | Mar 10, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

Corporal Emily Fisher (left), Captain Kristin Johnston (middle) and Major Eileen Sudul (right) pose for a photo taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 6, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023. 
Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Photo of Corporal Olivia Miller (front) and Master-Sailor Shelley Bennett (back) taken for 2023 International Women’s Day . Photo taken at building 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Group photo taken for 2023 International Women’s Day of the women working the 4 Wing Orderly Room. Photo taken at building 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Photo of Jennifer Simmonds, a Water, Fuels and Environmental (WFE) technician taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at building 813, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Jennifer Simmonds, a Water, Fuels and Environmental (WFE) technician poses for a photo for the 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at building 813, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Photo of Sergeant Dana Janvier taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at building 170, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Photo of Aviator Elizabeth Cornell taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at building 170, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Group photo of women in the workplace at 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 4, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

A technician in the workplace at 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 2, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 06 March 2023 -Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Photo of Major Vanessa Fulford taken for 2023 International Women’s Day, taken at Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Photo of Corporal Kastleen Strome taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Sergeant Kelly Birkett (left) and Victoria Ark (right) pose for a photo taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Group photo taken for 2023 International Women’s Day of the women working the Transition Centre. Photo taken at building 67, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

2023 International Women’s Day

Corporal Emily Fisher (left), Captain Kristin Johnston (middle) and Major Eileen Sudul (right) pose for a photo taken for 2023 International Women’s Day. Photo taken at Hangar 6, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 07 March 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap