Polar Express Bus Trip leaving Cold Lake December 9th

Kids and kids-at-heart alike from CFB Cold Lake have the opportunity to take in a magical experience this holiday season with the Polar Express train ride.

The 4 Wing Personel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation team says on December 9th at 11:30 AM a bus will be heading to the community of Stettler (about 400 km from Cold Lake) to join in with Alberta Prarie Railway and their Polar Express to the North Pole.

“The magical story comes to life as the train departs Stettler, Alberta for a one-hour-long round-trip journey to the North Pole,” explains Alberta Prairie Railway on their website. “Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS!”

The train ride will take place from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM, followed by a dinner reservation at Boston Pizza (which is not included in the ticket price), and then back on the bus for the drive home, arriving in Cold Lake at around 11:30 PM.

With special thanks to sponsor Inter Pipeline, tickets for both the bus trip and train ride are priced at $30 for ages 12 and older and free to those younger. A reminder, any other purchases during the event are at the cost of the participant.

Anyone looking to register for the trip is asked to head to the Welcome Desk inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, starting on November 21st and ending on November 29th.