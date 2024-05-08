Power and Precision: Experience the F-35A II Lightning Demo Team at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs a practice airshow performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 1, 2024. The F-35 Demo Team performs rehearsal flights regularly to maintain flying certifications and to uphold and maintain their mission and Air Force recruiting standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

Guests at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show will be awed when the incredible F-35A Lightning II takes to the skies. The air show is thrilled to welcome, from the United States Air Force 388th Fighter Wing, the F-35A Demo team!



The Lightning II is a stealthy, multi-role fifth-generation fighter designed to attack the most heavily defended targets. The F-35A’s engine produces a whopping 43,000 pounds of thrust and can reach speeds of Mach 1.6, or around 1200 MPH!



First flying in 2006, the F-35A Lightning has been in operation in the United States since 2016, and with its new technologies, is considered the world’s most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft.



Captain Melanie “Mach” Kluesner will pilot the aircraft and command the demo team in 2024. Both of Kluesner’s parents served in the United States Air Force.



“It was a long road to get to where I am and there is nothing more rewarding than doing a job you love for something that’s bigger than yourself,” says Kluesner. “Being the demo pilot means spreading that message to the next generation and I’m really excited for the airshow season to begin.”



The F-35A II Demonstration aircraft will showcase the unique capabilities of this phenomenal aircraft live at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show! Join us on July 20th and 21st and see the future of fighter aircraft live and in person!



The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Heritage Sponsor, EllisDon Construction Services, Inc.!







