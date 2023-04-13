Province announces funding for aviation in Alberta

Stock photo/photo d’archives

The Province of Alberta says $5 million in funding will be used in part to help those looking to get into the aviation industry in this province. The province announced its support for a number of aviation groups, including Elevate Aviation, in an April 12th press release.



The company provides a nine-week Women’s Employment Skills Training (WEST) program and Elevate U skills training options to participants and was started by President and CEO Kendra Kincade, Honoury Colonel for 417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS) at 4 Wing.



“This funding is going to have a great impact on the future of the aviation and aerospace industry. Not only will it improve our ability to provide innovative training opportunities for today’s aviation workers, but it will also support the future of the industry by promoting the aviation sector as an appealing and rewarding career choice for all genders and diverse groups,” said Kincade in the release.



Courses delivered under the grant will prepare trainees for work in aircraft maintenance, ground crew, drone operations, and air traffic control, according to the province.



“Alberta is well-positioned to be Canada’s next aviation hub. By fostering the development of the infrastructure and workforce our province needs, we are opening the doors to the world,” explained Brian Jean, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development.



“Elevate was an obvious partner to help Albertans to grow in their careers and to support the growth, diversity and vitality of the aviation industry in our province.”

La province de l’Alberta déclare qu’un financement de 5 millions de dollars sera utilisé en partie pour aider ceux qui cherchent à entrer dans l’industrie de l’aviation dans cette province. La province a annoncé son soutien à un certain nombre de groupes aéronautiques, dont Elevate Aviation, dans un communiqué de presse daté du 12 avril.

L’entreprise offre aux participantes un programme de neuf semaines intitulé Women’s Employment Skills Training (WEST) et des options de formation professionnelle Elevate U. Elle a été créée par la présidente-directrice générale Kendra Kincade, colonel honoraire du 417e Escadron de soutien au combat (417 ESC) de la 4e Escadre.

“Ce financement aura un impact considérable sur l’avenir de l’industrie aéronautique et aérospatiale. Non seulement il améliorera notre capacité à offrir des possibilités de formation novatrices aux travailleurs de l’aviation d’aujourd’hui, mais il soutiendra également l’avenir de l’industrie en promouvant le secteur de l’aviation comme un choix de carrière attrayant et gratifiant pour tous les sexes et tous les groupes”, a déclaré M. Kincade dans le communiqué de presse.

Les cours dispensés dans le cadre de la subvention prépareront les stagiaires à travailler dans la maintenance des aéronefs, le personnel au sol, les opérations de drone et le contrôle du trafic aérien, selon la province.

“L’Alberta est bien placée pour devenir la prochaine plaque tournante de l’aviation au Canada. En favorisant le développement de l’infrastructure et de la main-d’œuvre dont notre province a besoin, nous ouvrons les portes du monde”, a expliqué Brian Jean, ministre de l’Emploi, de l’Économie et du Développement du Nord de l’Alberta.

“Elevate était un partenaire évident pour aider les Albertains à progresser dans leur carrière et pour soutenir la croissance, la diversité et la vitalité de l’industrie aéronautique dans notre province.