PSP Winter Challenge raises over $19k for Soldier On

MCpl Thuy Ly, one of the winners of the 4 Wing PSP Winter Challenge at 4 Wing – Supplied Photo

The Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Winter Challenge at 4 Wing is now over and a pair of grand prize winners have been announced.

“The PSP Winter Challenge took place during the month of February in which participants were encouraged to log 30 activities during the challenge,” explains PSP Fitness & Sports Instructor Hannah Penn. “Activities needed to be 15 minutes or longer in duration and could be varied, including winter sports, participating in a fitness class in person or virtually, walking, swimming, weight training, you name it! This challenge was also a fundraiser, with participants encouraged to fundraise for Soldier On.”

The challenge was open across the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to a variety of people, including members and their families, veterans and Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) employees.

Penn says a total of $19,708.20 was raised across the CAF by those who participated this year. She says 105 people at 4 Wing took part.

“Those that completed the challenge entered a random draw to win our grand prize. A big congratulations goes out to both MCpl Thuy Ly and Cpl Kris Hynes who both won our raffle grand prize, a $250 cash gift card! Many other finishers won great prizes including a toque and backpack.”

“We loved seeing so many people participate and stay active during the month of February!”