RCAF Centennial: soaring into the next century

Supplied Photo

As the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) celebrates its centennial this year, prepare for an exciting journey through a century of aviation excellence. The year will be studded with

outstanding national, international, and local celebrations by Squadrons and Wings. It’s not just a nostalgic look back; it’s a leap into the future as the RCAF enters its second century of service.

On April 1 more than 250 locations, in at least a dozen countries, will illuminate in RCAF blue. This global event invites participation from around the world, symbolizing a visual tribute to the

RCAF Centennial and a century of aviation excellence. And, yes, we are working with Guinness World Records to record this record-breaking initiative.

This spring will see the release of the documentary Wings of Honour: A Century of the Royal Canadian Air Force, produced in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

Premiering in select locations around the world, this film tells the compelling story of Air Force aviation throughout the century.

A literary journey awaits with the release of 100 Objects for 100 Years: A History for the Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial. This book is a treasure trove of information that provides

insights into the lesser-known aspects of the RCAF’s history through artifacts from RCAF museums across Canada.

Lace up your running shoes this spring and summer to participate in the Centennial-themed RCAF Run. You can find a run near you or opt to participate virtually. Participants of all abilities

and fitness levels are welcome to take part and Earn Your Wings. Find out what’s happening in your area by visiting the official RCAF Centennial website at rcaf2024arc.ca and follow the centennial journey on social media #RCAF100. Join in and celebrate with Your Air Force.