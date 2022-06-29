RCAF Foundation Scholarship winner calls Cold Lake home

2022 RCAF Foundation Scholarship Winner Charles Maloux – Supplied Photo

50 winners have been chosen for the RCAF Foundation’s Scholarship program, and one recipient calls Cold Lake home.

The organization has announced the names of the recipients of the scholarships, which were handed out to Canadians aged 25 or younger, who are looking to enter studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math (STEM), leading to future careers in aviation or aerospace.

Charles Maloux of Cold Lake submitted an essay about his passion for flight and his dreams of becoming a fighter pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“I strongly believe that I would be able to make meaningful contributions to both society and aviation as a pilot in the military or civilian sector,” wrote Maloux. “As a fighter pilot in the RCAF, it would be an honour to stand guard as the first line of defence to Canada’s sovereignty. As a pilot on any other platform or capacity for the RCAF, I will proudly fly the Canadian flag on every flight and ensure mission success.”

Maloux’s father is a veteran of both the French Naval Aviation and Royal Canadian Air Force.

Each scholarship is valued at $1,000 and is supported by corporate leaders including Air Canada, BMO, CAE Canada, and CIBC. Maloux says he’s studying at the University of Alberta to achieve his goal but also trying a secondary route to get into the air.

“I intend to complete my Bachelor of Science, then join the RCAF with the aim of training to become a fighter pilot. Although it is my goal to fly on the CF-188 Hornet or the next-generation fighter jet, I would be honoured to fly on any platform with the RCAF wings on my chest. In parallel, I have also started an online ground school with Pilottraining.ca with the intention of obtaining my Private Pilot’s License (PPL).”

The RCAF Foundation is an arms-length not-for-profit organization whose mission is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities.