RCAF spouse becomes social media influencer

Kelly-Lynn Nicole, an RCAF spouse in Comox, B.C. – Supplied Photo

Pour la traduction française de cet article, cliquez ici

One of the biggest challenges for RCAF spouses is finding meaningful and relevant employment whenever they move. Some spouses are embracing new, out-of-the-box ways to earn money or free products in their spare time. One such spouse, Kelly-Lynn Nicole of Comox, B.C., mother to five children (including triplets) under seven, recently became an Instagram influencer, which suits her busy lifestyle.

Here is Kelly-Lynn in her own words:

“I had heard about becoming a partner for a large online women’s undergarment company through ads and a friend so after doing a bit of research and finding the right information, I decided I would apply. I was chosen not too long after applying. I felt great about supporting the brand. After owning a few of their products and being satisfied with their quality, it was a perfect fit. The company promotes body positivity and body inclusiveness. The products are designed for comfort and to boost confidence. It was a yes for me.”

“In addition, I noticed CANEX was holding an online ambassador application campaign. I had also been told about it through friends who saw the advertisement. Having grown up with a father in the military, being posted numerous times and then becoming a military wife I had been to a few CANEX stores in my life. It was a place I supported as they support Canadian Armed Forces personnel and families.”

“Social marketing / selling is huge right now. “Influencers” as they call us have opportunities to make a living by mentioning product names and posting reviews on our platforms. I wouldn’t call myself an influencer on that level as I am more homemaker than hustle at the moment.”

“I’m humble about what comes my way and grateful for these opportunities because they come with many benefits:

I have the opportunity to make commission off sales. I can be paid simply to advertise. I have also been paid through having my videos promoted through even bigger companies.

I can receive free product in exchange for advertising and content. Content being photos, videos and blog posts to name a few.

I am able to give friends, family and your following discounts, deals and coupons.

I am able to meet new friends and become a part of a community. I may even have the opportunity to travel with/for brands.

Fulfilment: For anyone interested in pursuing this type of thing, if it’s something they are happy about promoting and having fun with it’s a win-win. For me, it’s something I can do from home, with no major stress, and a creative outlet. It’s something for me. “

“It is perfect for military spouses because it’s a “job” you can do anywhere. ”

“It works for me in a way that, while having fun promoting things I believe in, such as a fantastic one-stop-shop for CAF members that has your back, or a female-owned brand that supports body positivity, I am able to contribute a little with income, and enjoy products the brands have to offer, all from the comfort of my home with my family.”

You can find Kelly-Lynn on Instagram @ keldandom and at https://www.youtube.com/2kellydan.

Kelly-Anne’s husband Dan is a flight engineer with 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 19 Wing Comox.