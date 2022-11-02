Remembrance of Things Past

Sgt Herbert W. Rittenhouse was born in New Jersey in 1894, enrolled at McGill in Applied Science and at the outbreak of war in Europe, enlisted with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI). He was a member of one of the so-called “University Companies” – students who enlisted en masse for the great adventure. Shortly after being promoted sergeant, during the Battle of Sanctuary Wood – on the same day, 2 June 1916, and in the same battle in which Hamilton Gault, founder of the regiment lost a leg – he was killed. His body was never recovered; his name is inscribed on the Menin Gate, Ypres.

I never knew he existed. It wasn’t until I’d joined 3 PPCLI (the serving component of the Regiment is currently located in Edmonton, Alberta (1 PPCLI, 3 PPCLI and Regimental Headquarters), Shilo, Manitoba (2 PPCLI) and several Patricia’s serving in various capacities throughout the Canadian Forces) and, in an effort to understand the Patricias (a losing battle), I read David Bercuson’s Patricias. And, as our surname is not exactly common – we’re an uncommon family – I did what I’ve compulsively done all my life: I checked the back of the book for my surname. It’d never surfaced – until this time. There he was in the Roll of Honour. It somehow made the war, until then an historical interest for me, more personal.

When my family and I visited France in 2016, we made a particular point to see the Menin Gate and find his name inscribed thereon. It was a strangely moving moment. Even more so was standing on Hill 62 at the Canadian memorial, perhaps only yards from where he took his last breath. I suddenly had a connection to a person I’d never met, of whom I’d never heard, and whose existence let alone death may not even have been known to my family in Ontario. It was surreal.

More surreal was the day in 2011 – Saturday, 29 Oct – when MCpl Byron Greff was killed in Kabul. He was a fit, gregarious, competitive soldier with an infectious laugh who had returned from leave that very day. He’d been able to go home and be present for the birth of his second child, a girl. Hours after arriving back in theatre, he and 12 others travelling in an ‘armoured’ bus were dead, the victims of a suicide bomber driving one of the ubiquitous white Toyota Corollas packed to the roof with high explosives.

I was heading out on my own mid-tour leave only one week later. But first I had to conduct a ramp ceremony, the last, as it turned out, in Afghanistan for a Canadian soldier. I spent several days with his mates and walked with them in their shock, grief and anger. I assisted the US chaplains in a joint memorial as many of the dead were US soldiers. And then I flew to Florida to see my family.

A year later, I accompanied members of 3 PPCLI in a visit to The Military Museums in Calgary to re-dedicate the Patricia’s Roll of Honour newly inscribed with Byron’s name. And there, several tablets along the wall among dozens of other names was Sgt H.W. Rittenhouse. It was another surreal moment. One, a distant and unknown cousin; the other, a young man who only weeks before his death had mocked me in the gym.

Remembrance Day is very personal for many of us. We remember and honour, not just names on a roll, but faces, voices, personalities with whom we lived and worked. It was no different for the family and mates of Sgt Rittenhouse 100 years ago. On Nov 11, we stop and stand silently, lost in our thoughts, recalling those lost to war. Some – like Sgt Rittenhouse – names that have become more real through accidents of time and place – who knew I’d be posted to the same regiment? Others – like Byron – vividly recalled. All honoured. All remembered. All ageless. Time shall not age them, nor the years condemn.

Souvenirs du passé

Le Sgt Herbert W. Rittenhouse est né au New Jersey en 1894, et a fait ses études à McGill en sciences appliquées. Au déclenchement de la guerre en Europe, il s’est enrôlé au sein du Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI). Il était l’un des étudiants qu’on surnommait les « compagnies universitaires », c’est-à-dire les étudiants qui ont été recrutés en grands groupes pour participer à la grande aventure. Le 2 juin 1916, peu de temps après avoir été promu au grade de sergent et durant la bataille du Bois du Sanctuaire, il a été tué. Hamilton Gault, le fondateur du régiment, a perdu sa jambe le même jour et durant la même bataille. Le corps du Sgt Herbert W. Rittenhouse n’a jamais été retrouvé, et son nom est inscrit sur la Porte de Menin, à Ypres.

J’ignorais son existence. Ce n’est qu’après avoir rejoint le 3 PPCLI et dans le but de comprendre l’histoire du Régiment (une bataille perdue), que j’ai lu le livre de David Bercuson intitulé « The Patricias: A Century of Service ». Étant donné que notre nom de famille n’est pas commun – nous avons un nom de famille rare – j’ai fait ce que j’ai fait compulsivement toute ma vie : j’ai vérifié si mon nom de famille figurait au dos du livre. Je ne l’avais jamais vu, jusqu’à ce moment-là. Il était là, dans le tableau d’honneur. D’une certaine manière, la guerre est devenue pour moi, jusqu’alors un intérêt historique, plus personnelle.

En 2016, quand ma famille et moi avons visité la France, nous avons tenu à voir la Porte de Menin et à trouver son nom. C’était un moment étrangement émouvant. Ce qui l’était encore plus, c’est de se tenir sur la colline 62 du mémorial canadien, peut-être à quelques mètres seulement d’où il a rendu son dernier souffle. J’avais soudainement un lien avec une personne que je n’avais jamais rencontrée, dont je n’avais jamais entendu parler et dont l’existence, et encore moins la mort, n’étaient peut-être même pas connues de ma famille en Ontario. C’était surréaliste.

Le samedi 29 octobre 2011, le jour où le Cplc Byron Greff a été tué à Kaboul était encore plus surréaliste. Il était un soldat en pleine forme, sociable et compétitif, au rire contagieux, qui était revenu de congé le jour même. Il avait pu se rendre à la maison et assister à la naissance de son deuxième enfant, une petite fille. Quelques heures après être revenu dans le théâtre, lui et 12 autres soldats à bord d’un autobus blindé ont été tués, étant victimes d’une bombe humaine au volant de l’une des Toyota Corolla blanches omniprésentes bourrées d’explosifs.

Je devais partir seulement une semaine plus tard pour mon congé de mi-affectation. Mais d’abord, j’ai dû tenir une cérémonie d’adieu, qui était en fait la dernière cérémonie tenue en Afghanistan pour un soldat canadien. J’ai passé plusieurs jours avec ses compagnons et je les ai accompagnés dans leur choc, leur chagrin et leur colère. J’ai organisé une commémoration conjointe avec les aumôniers américains, car plusieurs soldats américains faisaient partie des victimes. Ensuite, je suis retourné en Floride pour voir ma famille.

Un an plus tard, j’ai accompagné des membres du 3 PPCLI dans le cadre d’une visite des musées militaires de Calgary, afin d’inaugurer à nouveau le tableau d’honneur du régiment sur lequel le nom de Byron était nouvellement inscrit. Et là, sur plusieurs tableaux le long du mur, parmi des dizaines d’autres noms, se trouvait le Sgt H. W. Rittenhouse. C’était un autre moment surréaliste. L’un étant un cousin lointain et inconnu. L’autre étant un jeune homme qui, quelques semaines seulement avant sa mort, s’était moqué de moi dans le gymnase.

Le jour du Souvenir est un jour très personnel pour beaucoup d’entre nous. Nous nous souvenons et nous honorons, non seulement les noms inscrits sur les tableaux, mais aussi les visages, les voix et les personnalités avec lesquels nous avons vécu et travaillé. Il n’en a pas été autrement pour la famille et les compagnons du Sgt Rittenhouse, 100 ans passés. Le 11 novembre, nous nous arrêtons et nous nous tenons debout en silence, perdus dans nos pensées, en nous souvenant de ceux qui sont morts au combat. Certains noms, comme celui du Sgt Rittenhouse, sont devenus plus réels par le hasard du temps et du lieu — qui aurait cru que je serais affecté au même régiment? D’autres noms, comme celui de Bryon, font partie de ceux dont on se souvient très bien. Tous honorés. Tous commémorés. Tous éternels. Ils ne connaîtront jamais l’outrage ni le poids des années.