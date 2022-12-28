Renovations of 4 Wing’s Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre to disrupt pool access

The Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at CFB Cold Lake – File Photo

In early October 2022, 4 Wing Cold Lake advised the public that Phase 1 of a multi-phase project to replace the existing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems throughout the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre is underway. 4 Wing also stated that there would be extended closures in various areas of the facility during this time.

The subsequent phases of the project are set to begin January 1st, 2023 with the closure of the gymnasium and a small portion of the existing weight room, for a minimum of 3 months.

The next phase involving the Aquatics Centre will begin February 12th, 2023. With these closures, all community programming normally occurring within these areas will be suspended, for a minimum of 6 months.

While these interruptions are unfortunate, we do appreciate your understanding of the necessity to improve the facility for our current and future users. Every effort to keep the public informed of changes to programming or services that will impact access to the swimming pool will be communicated as soon as feasible, with a goal to minimize the impact where possible.

For the most up-to-date aquatic programming information, patrons can follow the 4 Wing Connection Facebook page or call the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre information line at: 780-840-8000 extension 7806 (Option 1). Questions regarding facility programming and availability should be directed to the Welcome Desk at 780-840-8000 extension 7823.