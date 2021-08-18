Returning to Readiness

It’s been about one year and five months since the whole world felt the lockdowns due to Coronavirus, popularly called COVID-19 Virus. People stayed home, work places were closed, religious houses were shut, and hospitals teemed with the sick and the dying. Typically, these situations would make us stop on our tracks to think about what really matters. Governments of different countries and the World Health Organization worked round the clock to tackle this monster. However, we have yet to know the genesis of this onslaught to the world that we all love.

Today, there are signs of hope at the end of the tunnel. Countries are reopening, schools are beginning again, and public places are allowing people back. Importantly, people of different faiths are beginning to return to their worship and liturgies. All these are signs of recovery from the pandemic.

For the members of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), there are many things we need to consider in our recovery program as we aim at high readiness posture. As we look at the Canadian economic recovery, we ought to work to recover from what I call “the COVID-19 bodies.” Some of our members may have added a few pounds because of the downscaling of training, PT and exercises. Alberta as a province, in regards senior homes, wasn’t badly hit like Ontario where I came from this APS season. In Ontario, members returning to work from the first lockdown looked quite different from their usual selves.

How did we get our “COVID-19 bodies?” Some psychologists, especially Professor Adam Grant believes it was because of the situation called “Languishing.” The term was coined by Corey Lee M. Keyes, a Sociologist. For Adam Grant, it is the feeling of “blah” in individuals, not really being hopeless; but having “a sense of stagnation and emptiness”[i] As members of the CAF, we are used to high readiness posture, but the lockdowns affected us heavily. Many of us worked from home and may have lost contact with our fast-paced schedule of trainings and working environments. Hence, there were some sort of stalling effects of both National and Provincial COVID-19 guidelines on our working schedule, leading to a state of languishing. This languishing led to unmotivated approaches to our daily experiences. When people feel unmotivated, it can lead to stagnation and weight gains.

Our focus now as CAF and DND members must be to begin the work of gradually shedding our “COVID-19 bodies” by engaging in regular PT and other activities that will return us to a posture of high readiness again. We need the encouragement of our peers and coworkers in getting to our rhythm again, in order to give our highest service: Canada before self.

Summer is a great time to get out of the house and enjoy the environment. The Snowbirds gave us some encouragement as they performed recently for our community of Cold Lake. Hiking may be a good activity for people wanting to get out and enjoy nature. Road trips are perfect for families and individual to connect once again with each other. There is a whole lot we can do to recover from the affection of COVID-19. Just find what interests you and get on with it, to have sound minds in sound bodies.

[i] Sarah Simon; “What Is Languishing, And What Can We Do About It?” What Is Languishing, and What Can We Do About It? (verywellhealth.com)