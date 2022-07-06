July 8, 2022

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
2022 Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge begins at 4 WingChange of Command at 1 Canadian Air Division and Canadian NORAD RegionRHU Shuttle Bus for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!New Supervisor TroubleCanada Day celebrations planned in Cold Lake

RHU Shuttle Bus for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!

by | Jul 6, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

The RHU Shuttle Bus Schedule and Map for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – Supplied Photo

Do you live on base? Are you looking for a ride to all the action of the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show? The Residential Housing Unit (RHU) Shuttle Bus will be running every 20 minutes between 8:30 AM and 11:30 AM as well as 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on both days of the Air Show!

The bus makes its way through the residential section of CFB Cold Lake, and provides a hassle-free way to the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show! Five stops along the route allow for pickup and drop-off at multiple locations around the base.

The RHU Shuttle Bus is free to ride for all guests!

Leave the car at home and enjoy the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Hosting Sponsor, The RCAF Honorary Colonel Cadre.

The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show.

 

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap