RHU Shuttle Bus for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!

The RHU Shuttle Bus Schedule and Map for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – Supplied Photo

Do you live on base? Are you looking for a ride to all the action of the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show? The Residential Housing Unit (RHU) Shuttle Bus will be running every 20 minutes between 8:30 AM and 11:30 AM as well as 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on both days of the Air Show!

The bus makes its way through the residential section of CFB Cold Lake, and provides a hassle-free way to the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show! Five stops along the route allow for pickup and drop-off at multiple locations around the base.

The RHU Shuttle Bus is free to ride for all guests!

Leave the car at home and enjoy the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!

