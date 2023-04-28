Run group starting at 4 Wing

A poster for the 4 Wing run group – Supplied Photo

Une version française de cet article est à venir

A new running group is starting at 4 Wing.

Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports says a new group will meet Tuesdays at 6:15 AM and Thursdays at Noon for a 45-minute class, a 30-minute run and a cool down. Fitness Coordinator Hannah Penn says the announcement comes as a way to ready runners for the RCAF Run.

“Not only are we excited to offer something new to our schedule while enjoying the warmer weather, but this is also a way to promote the upcoming RCAF Run. All levels are welcome! We are big advocates of walk-run programs for beginners. This is just about getting active outside and fostering a sense of community. No need to register, just show up ready to go!”

The groups will meet up in the foyer of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2nd.

Penn says a 4 Wing-specific RCAF Run is being planned with details planned to be released later.