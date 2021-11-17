Santa Claus Parade returns to Cold Lake November 26th

The route of the 2021 Cold Lake Santa Claus Parade – Photo by the City of Cold Lake

A cavalcade featuring the community and visit from St. Nick is returning to Cold Lake this year.

The City of Cold Lake has announced the Santa Claus parade will return on November 26th. The parade features floats from local business, non-profits and other community groups as well as an appearance by Santa Claus himself.

“Santa Claus has a whole lot of houses to visit in Cold Lake and the Lakeland on Christmas Eve,” explains city staff on their website. “To make sure he’s prepared for his big trip, Santa likes to do a scouting mission a few weeks early, just to see which Cold Lake kids have been naughty and which have been nice, and to make sure everyone is in the Christmas Spirit.”

The parade begins at 1800 hrs. The route will take floats down 50th Avenue, starting at the corner of 55th Street and ending at the intersection with 45th Street.

Some COVID-19 precautions will be in effect, according to the city. People on floats will need to distance and wear masks and candy may be handed out, but not thrown, from floats or vehicles.

More information on the parade, including float entry, is found on the city’s website.