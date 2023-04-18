SCAN Seminars this week at 4 Wing

Supplied Photo

Une traduction française de cet article est à venir

Experts will soon share their knowledge with 4 Wing members who are transitioning out of the military. The 4 Wing Theatre will play host to a Second Career Assistance Network (SCAN) seminar starting on April 19th.



A pair of General Transition Seminars will take place on the 19th and 20th, and a Medical Transition Seminar will be held on the 21st. The seminars start at 8 AM and run until 4 PM on all days.



4 Wing Personnel Selection Officer Sub-lieutenant Jeremi Pinsonneault says the talks will be an opportunity for those releasing, or considering releasing, to ask questions.



“We’ll get the answers to release policy and process, whom to contact for pensions, employment with the reserves, supply and kit return procedures, education and apprenticeship programs in the vicinity of Cold Lake, employment with the federal public service, and much more.”



“For members that are attending the 3rd day, the medical seminar, Veterans Affairs will answer questions about benefits for medically releasing members, a nurse case manager will come to speak about the process on the medical side, Manulife will come to talk about medical rehabilitation, Brad Jones from OSISS (Operation Stress Injury Social Support) will be there, and the Transition Centre will offer information about the medical release process on Canadian Armed Forces and member’s side.”



Spouses are welcome to attend to learn about the process as well. Pinsonneault says members or spouses who are looking to learn more about what it means to be released from the military can also find answers at their local Transition Centre.



“Military members can go to the release section or the Transition Center, whereas family members can find support through their Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC)”