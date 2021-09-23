September 23, 2021

Second annual Positive Ticket program rewards our youth

by | Sep 23, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

MIlitary Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Cold Lake Peace Officers (CPO) award youth in the community for practicing safety during the summer. At 4 Wing Cold Lake, August 20, 2021. (left to right back row) Corporal Collin Hickey, Constable Andrew Kary, Warren Hobart, David Zimmerman, CPO Simon Crevier and Sargeant Angie Castle. (Front row) Jorja Nielson, CJ Nielson and their Parents.  

Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

 

The Positive Ticket Program held their year end presentation to thank the community sponsors and to give the lucky winners their prizes. The presentation was held on 18 August 2021 at the Heritage Park, 4 Wing Cold Lake, AB.

First Prize: PlayStation 5 – Simon Hare

Second Prize: iPad – Jorja Neilson

Third Prize: $250 Sports Package – CJ Nielson

The Positive Ticket Program concluded in August with over 800 Positive Tickets awarded to the youth of Cold Lake; a vast increase of 300 from the previous year. The program was doubled in length from its inaugural year and was once again well received within the community. Due to the success of the Positive Ticket Program, the Military Police, RCMP and Community Peace Officers are already in discussions regarding the planning of the next years’ programs. The committee founders would like to thank each and every sponsor for their generosity; 7-Eleven, Dairy Queen, McDonalds and last but certainly not least, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) who graciously donated the funds required to hold the program. Without these community partners, the Positive Ticket Program would not have been as successful as it was.

We would like to once again thank the community for their support and all of the sponsors for their generosity. With the hardships that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was great to see the community come together for such an empowering cause.

 

 

MIlitary Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Cold Lake Peace Officers (CPO) award youth in the community for practicing safety during the summer at 4 Wing Cold Lake, August 20, 2021. (Left to right backrow) Corporal Collin Hickey, Constable Andrew Kary, Warren Hobart, David Zimmerman, CPO Simon Crevier and Sargeant Angie Castle. (Front row) Jorja Nielson, and her mother.   Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

The Military Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Cold Lake Peace Officers (CPO) award youth in the community for practicing safety during the summer, at 4 Wing Cold Lake, August 20, 2021. (Left to right backrow) Constable Andrew Kary, Corporal Collin Hickey, Warren Hobart, David Zimmerman, CPO Simon Crevier and Sargeant Angie Castle. (Front row) Simon Hare.   Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging 

The Military Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Cold Lake Peace Officers (CPO) recognise local businesses in the community for supporing the Positive ticket program, at 4 Wing Cold Lake, August 20, 2021.  (Left to right back row) Constable Andrew Kary, Corporal Collin Hickey, Warren Hobart, David Zimmerman, CPO Simon Crevier and Sargeant Angie Castle. (Front) 711 Manager Alexandra Malysheff, Victim Services Board Chair Melissa Chea and 711 Manager Mary Jane Madrazo.   Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

The Military Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Cold Lake Peace Officers (CPO) recognize local businesses in the community for supporing the Positive ticket program at 4 Wing Cold Lake, August 20, 2021. (Left to right back row) Constable Andrew Kary, Corporal Collin Hickey, Warren Hobart, David Zimmerman, CPO Simon Crevier and Sargeant Angie Castle. (Front row) Dairy Queen representatives Yogesh Patel and Harsh Patel along with (middle) Victim Services Board Chair Melissa Chea   Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

The Military Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Cold Lake Peace Officers (CPO) recognize local businesses in the community for supporing the Positive ticket program, at 4 Wing Cold Lake, August 20, 2021. (Left to right Back row) Constable Andrew Kary, Corporal Collin Hickey, Warren Hobart, David Zimmerman, CPO Simon Crevier and Sargeant Angie Castle. Taken at 4 Wing Cold Lake, August 20, 2021. (Front row) Victim Services Board Chair Melissa Chea and McDonalds Manager Leanne Olermo.   Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

The Military Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Cold Lake Peace Officers (CPO) recognize local businesses in the community for supporing the Positive ticket program at 4 Wing Cold Lake, August 20, 2021. (Left to righ back row) Constable Andrew Kary, Corporal Collin Hickey, David Zimmerman, CPO Simon Crevier and Sargeant Angie Castle. (Front row) Victim Services Board Chair Melissa Chea and Warren Hobart with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.   Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging 

