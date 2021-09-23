Second annual Positive Ticket program rewards our youth

Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

The Positive Ticket Program held their year end presentation to thank the community sponsors and to give the lucky winners their prizes. The presentation was held on 18 August 2021 at the Heritage Park, 4 Wing Cold Lake, AB.

First Prize: PlayStation 5 – Simon Hare

Second Prize: iPad – Jorja Neilson

Third Prize: $250 Sports Package – CJ Nielson

The Positive Ticket Program concluded in August with over 800 Positive Tickets awarded to the youth of Cold Lake; a vast increase of 300 from the previous year. The program was doubled in length from its inaugural year and was once again well received within the community. Due to the success of the Positive Ticket Program, the Military Police, RCMP and Community Peace Officers are already in discussions regarding the planning of the next years’ programs. The committee founders would like to thank each and every sponsor for their generosity; 7-Eleven, Dairy Queen, McDonalds and last but certainly not least, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) who graciously donated the funds required to hold the program. Without these community partners, the Positive Ticket Program would not have been as successful as it was.

We would like to once again thank the community for their support and all of the sponsors for their generosity. With the hardships that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was great to see the community come together for such an empowering cause.