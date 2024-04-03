Seeking Indigenous candidates for AS-04 and AS-05 opportunities

Supplied Photo

The Department of National Defence (DND)’s Indigenous recruitment process is now open!

We are looking for you!

As an Indigenous person, your unique experience, knowledge, and contribution to Canada’s past, present, and future are instrumental in our path towards inclusion and reconciliation. We recognize the value that diverse perspectives and strong communities bring to the Defence Team and are committed to putting words into action through this recruitment process.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action highlighted systemic barriers that Indigenous employees face related to career advancement and support. This recruitment campaign reflects the Deputy Minister’s commitment to taking meaningful action towards reconciliation, in line with the Call to Action on Anti-Racism, Equity, and Inclusion in the Federal Public Service.

This DND recruitment process is developed especially for you. Each step is informed following consultation with members of the Defence Indigenous Advisory Group (DIAG) and other key Indigenous partners. Our focus is on the development and retention of Indigenous Defence Team members by providing opportunities to support your career growth within DND. The intent of the recruitment process is to create an inventory of candidates to fill positions at the AS-04 and AS-05 levels across the department.

How to apply?

The job poster will be available for eligible candidates to apply by March 8 at 23:59 PST: AS-04/05 – Indigenous Career Opportunities at DND! The process is open to persons employed with DND who are members of the Indigenous equity-seeking group. This includes DND Public Service employees, CAF members and employees seconded to DND or acting in a DND position.

We are here to help!

We have a dedicated recruitment and DND Indigenous Career Navigator team that will be co-hosting information sessions to support you through the application process. The sessions will be hosted virtually on the following dates:

Friday, April 5, 2024:

French session: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm (EST )

) English session: 2:00 – 3:00 pm (EST)

Thursday, April 11, 2024:

French session: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm (EST)

English session: 2:00 – 3:00 pm (EST)

To register for a session, click on one of the links above and enter the event in your calendar. You have until the start of each session to register. These links can also be found in the application.

This process is a step forward towards a more inclusive and culturally representative Defence Team. By focusing on internal development and retention, we hope to identify talented individuals and leverage the skills that already exist across the organization.

For questions about the recruitment process, please contact the recruitment team at dndcivilianrecruitment-recrutementcivilmdn@forces.gc.ca.

For individual support related to your application or during the assessment phase, please contact your DND Indigenous Career Navigator at indigenouscareernavigator-navigateursdecarriereautochtones@forces.gc.ca.