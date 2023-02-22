February 24, 2023
Snow Fever hosts family fun at 4 Wing

by | Feb 22, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

Guests dig in at the cabane à sucre at the Snow Fever event held at both the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre (MACC) and Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club at 4 Wing Cold Lake – All photos and video by Mike Marshall/ The Courier News.

Snow Fever took hold of 4 Wing over the Family Day long weekend.

On Monday, guests took in a free day of family fun that included arts and crafts, tobogganing, and even an old-time horse-drawn sleigh ride at the Snow Fever event held at 4 Wing.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed some action, both indoors and outside. The Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre hosted face-painting, balloon animals, jungle gyms, entertainment from Hula Hoop artist Amanda Syryda and more while the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club hosted tobogganing, warm-up fires, sleigh rides, and even some frozen maple syrup treats at a cabane à sucre!

Guests also snacked on a free barbecue hotdog lunch, courtesy of CANEX and Hamel’s Meats LTD of Cold Lake.

The day was the culmination of the three-day weekend Snow Fever event. Kinosoo Ridge Resort hosted guests on Saturday while Thomas Varughese Memorial Field outside the Cold Lake Energy Centre was the site of Sunday fun.

“We were happy to see so many community members come out and join in on the fun at 4 Wing!” says 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation Manager Katrina Epp. “The weather cooperated, allowing for our first successful Snow Fever Event since 2020. On behalf of our team and the community, I would like to send a special thanks to CANEX and Hamel’s Meats for sponsoring our BBQ, K3 Promotions for helping outfit our volunteers with the awesome toques, and Hot 101.3 FM/ Boom 95.3 FM for sponsoring all our radio ads!”

A guest gives bubble blowing a try at the Snow Fever event held at 4 Wing

Snow Fever volunteers prepare hotdogs for the barbecue lunch

Guests prepare to head out on a sleigh ride at the Snow Fever event at 4 Wing

A young guest gets help from Dad with some Maple taffy

Sledders prepare to tackle the slopes

Amanda Syryda shows off her skills to guests

A new temporary tattoo brightens the day of a guest at the Snow Fever event at 4 Wing

Snow Fever guests takes some time out to do some colouring

A young guest prepares to enjoy some tire d’érable, or Maple Taffy

Guests take a horse-drawn sleigh Ride at the Snow Fever event at 4 Wing

