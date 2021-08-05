August 5, 2021

Soldier On Golf Event at 4 Wing

Andrew Fox, a certified local golf pro, gave participants instruction on basic golfing techniques.

Photo: Janae Wandler

 

On August 3, 2021, 4 Wing was able to host their first ever Soldier On event at the Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club. Ill or injured Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members living in Cold Lake either serving or retired were invited to take part in the Cold Lake Soldier On Golf Day. This one-day event was a collaboration between the Soldier On Program and the Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club.

Participants started their day with a welcome from Deputy Wing Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Alain Gagnon. He commented on the importance of the Soldier On program and that it is essential to take care of everybody that needs it.  Then members got to learn basic golfing techniques through instruction and coaching with certified local golf pro Andrew Fox, followed by lunch and then 18 holes of golf.

The weather was a little damp but gave some reprieve from the current heat wave Cold Lake is experiencing.

To learn more about Soldier On, be sure to check out their website.

 

 

Group shot of participants before they started their day of golf at the Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club.
Photo: Janae Wandler

 

Lieutenant-Colonel Alain Gagnon, Deputy Wing Commander, opened up the event welcoming the attendees.
Photo: Janae Wandler

