Sports Day returns October 21st

A volleyball player prepares a serve at Sports Day at 4 Wing in 2021 – file Photo

CAF Sports Day is returning to 4 Wing on October 21st.

4 Wing will play host to the 10th annual edition of competition between units starting with an Opening Ceremony at 8:00 am.

“The CAF Sports Day is always a fun event that lets members be active, socialize with friends, and engage in a little healthy competition! ” says 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan. “Members have the option of hockey, volleyball, disc golf, a Unit wellness walk, yoga sessions, or a fitness challenge event! We will also have a chili and bun light luncheon for the participants, which will be available for pick-up at the All-Ranks Kitchen.”

Also on that day will be the unveiling of the new “CAF Sports Hall of Fame Interactive Display” at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. The competition is expected to wrap up at around 3:30 pm.

Awards will be presented to winning units after the individual events, but Wing Commander’s Cup Points and overall Unit Placement will be announced in the days following the competition.

“The staff is busy preparing to make October 21 a meaningful and memorable event,” adds Buchanan. “We hope the members will join us for a fun day of activities. We would like to acknowledge our sponsor, Canadian Natural for helping us with the 10th annual CAF Sports Day.”

Teams looking to sign up for any and all competitions must register by October 18th.

“Members can contact Cynthia Melnick for more details at Cynthia.melnick@forces.gc.ca.”

Event organizers would like to thank Canadian Natural for their support in making the lunch and prizes possible for the day!